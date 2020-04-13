Power outages were reported throughout the western end of Winder, but Barrow County avoided major damage from a band of severe storms that ripped through Georgia on Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Several tornadoes were reported and at least six people were killed around the state. More than a dozen deaths around the Southeast were reported.
In addition to the power outages, according to Barrow County emergency management officials, a house on Timothy Lane in Bethlehem was struck by lightning, producing smoke but no fire.
Trees were reported down in the roadway on Mulberry Road/Jim Johnson Road and on Highway 211 NE at Kristin Lane, and a power pole and lines were knocked down on Wright Street at Eastbrook Drive.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday declared a statewide State of Emergency in Georgia as a result of the storm damage.
There were 40 tornado warnings issued around the state and 177,000 people were without power Monday morning, according to a news release from the governor's office.
