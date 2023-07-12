Barrow County School System was among 38 school districts selected by the Georgia Department of Education to receive financial support for offering courses in the Teaching as a Profession Pathway, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced June 26.

At its June meeting, the State Board of Education approved Superintendent Woods’ recommendation to award the funds, which are designed to support professional learning for teachers of Teaching as a Profession Pathway courses and recruitment of high school students to participate in the Pathway.

