A move to outsource Barrow County ambulance services to Northeast Georgia Health Systems got the final green light July 27 by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
In a special called meeting, the BOC gave final approve to a contract with NGHS for the ambulance services.
The move comes as a result of several years of discussion about the county being unable to fully staff all its ambulance needs. That is an issue reported nationwide as local governments struggle to find enough paramedics to run a full staff.
The board earlier approved a budget to help pay for a transition to the new system.
NGHS will staff four 24-hour ambulances and two 12-hour ambulances under the agreement.
Action on the deal had been postponed earlier in July pending final details on the agreement language.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at the July 27 called meeting, the board approved:
• a renewal of a county fleet maintenance contract with Akins Ford.
• an agreement for engineering services for the Northeast Water Tank.
• an engineering services contract with EMI for the Barber Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility plant expansion for $551,000.
• an intergovernmental agreement change with the City of Statham to terminate a water supply agreement and to provide additional sewer capacity at the Barber Creek Treatment Facility.
