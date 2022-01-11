The Barrow County government will do a compensation study for its staff in the coming months following action by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 11.
The last study on county pay was done in 2015, officials said. The new stud will cost $32,500 and will be conducted by Evergreen Solutions.
The sheriff's office does its own annual compensation study and won't be included in this one.
Compensation studies compare existing wages and other compensation to other similar sized governments and make recommendations for changes, including rates and structures of compensation.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the Barrow BOC approved:
• a rezonng from A2 to R1 for a subdivision on Finch Road. The zoning change is for 136 acres to develop a 115-lot project. The development is being done by MBC Developer.
•appointing commissioner Joe Goodman as chairman pro tem for 2022.
• supporting an update to the state's annexation dispute law. The proposed update is poised to pit county governments against city governments during the current legislative session.
• an agreement for a grant for the district attorney's office.
• support for a GDOT lighting project.
• withdrawing opposition to two annexations in Winder after the developers withdrew their annexation request. The city had missed a deadline for notifying the county of the annexation request.
• the county's application for state LMIG funds for 2022 to pave and repair two county roads — Dee Kennedy and Carl Cedar Hill Rd.
