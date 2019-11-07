The Barrow County Board of Education voted 7-2 Nov. 5 to increase its members' pay for the first time since 1988.
The board voted to ask for the raises during the next state legislative session.
Board pay would increase to $200 per month and members will receive $75 per meeting inside the county and $75 per diem plus expenses for any meetings, travel or training outside the county.
The board members now get $50 per meeting and the same amount for meetings, training or travel outside the county.
Board members Rickey Bailey and Garey Huff Sr. cast the dissenting votes. Voting for the resolution to increase the pay were Debi Krause, Lisa Maloof, Beverly Kelly, Lynn Stevens, Bill Ritter, Jordan Raper and Stephanie Bramlett.
DESIGN WORK
The board approved two contracts for design work on school renovations.
The firm of Smallwood Reynolds Stewart and Stewart was approved for the addition to Westside Middle School. Construction work on that will start next summer.
The company is doing design work for Westside now and has done additions at Bramlett, Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools.
Cunningham Forehand Matthews and Moore will do the work for a renovation at Statham Elementary School and audio/visual and ancillary improvements at each campus.
Both firms will get a fee of 5 percent of the total costs.
The company designed a similar addition at Statham years ago and has done additions at Auburn and Holsenbeck and new County Line and Bethlehem elementary schools. It is doing the design work now for the county’s third high school.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•heard the ELOST revenue for October set a new record. It was $1.108 million. The schools have received 11 percent more money for ELOST through October than for the same period last year.
•heard 21 teachers received grants between $298 and $500 that will include more than 9,000 students and 12 schools. Chick-fil-A provided the grants.
•approved the purchase of 200 units for bus video surveillance systems for $422,471 from Yancy of Atlanta. The units will replace the current system. Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said the current system is “prone to failures.”
