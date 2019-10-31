The Barrow County Board of Education will vote Tuesday, Nov. 5, on increasing its members pay from $50 per meeting to $200 per month and $300 for the chairman.
The board also would get $75 per meeting inside Barrow County and $75 per diem plus expenses for any meetings, travel or training outside the county.
The board typically meets twice each month. It also has two meetings per year of the Georgia School Boards Association that members often attend
The board did not discuss the pay proposal at Tuesday’s work session.
The board pay has not been changed since 1988.
Board members Rickey Bailey and Garey Huff Sr. objected to the $500 per month and said they would not agree to that level. Chairman Lynn Stevens and board member Stephanie Bramlett spoke in favor of the increase. Stevens said it would “not quite double” the current pay.
DESIGN WORK
The board will be asked to approve Tuesday, Nov. 5, the selection of two firms for design work on school renovations this summer.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said Smallwood Reynolds Stewart and Stewart will be recommended at a fee of 5 percent of the total cost to design work on an addition at Westside Middle School. He said the addition would include 24 classrooms.
Perno also recommended Cunningham Forehand Matthews and Moore to do design work of a renovation at Statham Elementary School, also at 5 percent.
The company is doing the design work for the new high school, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, that is being built next to Sims Academy. The company also did the design work for one addition at Statham.
Perno said a construction manager would be selected in the next couple of months and the design work will be done this winter and spring.
Construction on the work will begin as soon as school is out.
WEBSITE
Nicole Valles explained the system's redesigned website to the board. She said it will be “launched” in early December.
The website will have a similar look from the district home page through each school site, she said.
She said the new site will be modern and will fit all forms of electronic devices.
Valles and Shenley Rountree, the public relations director, demonstrated “looks” of the new site on cell phones.
CCRPI RESULTS
Matt Thompson, director of student and data services, and Jennie Persinger, assessment for the district, provided results for the district’s CCRPI. Thompson said they preferred to give this year’s report than last year's.
Thompson said Barrow’s results were better at all levels – elementary, middle and high – for 2019 compared to 2018.
At the elementary level, Barrow scored 77.7 in 2019 and 66.9 in 2018. At middle school, the results for 2019 were 75.9 versus 66.6 in 2018. At the high schools, it was 75.8 versus 73.8. Overall, the district scored 76.7 in 2019 and only 68.7 in 2018.
Thompson said the big improvement was in language arts and literacy, which was an area in which scores were down in 2018.
The scores are based on content mastery, progress, closing gaps and readiness, and scores were up in all but two areas – both in high school scores. The scores in “closing gaps” for subgroups, such as special education or low income, was four times better in elementary and twice as good in middle schools.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
•heard Joe Vogt, chairman of the board of directors at Sims Academy, say the “culture” of the school should be maintained. He described that culture as the students “being treated like we’re adults” and expected to behave that way. He said he was chairman for four years and on the board for five years.
•heard a recommendation to buy a new bus video surveillance system. Yancy of Atlanta would get the contract for $422,471 for 200 units. Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said the current system is “outdated.” The system will buy 25 of the units and test them for three months. Assuming satisfactory results, the 175 additional units would then be bought.
