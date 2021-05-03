The Barrow-Braselton Joint Economic Development Authority held its inaugural meeting April 29 to elect officers, review and adopt bylaws, set a meeting schedule and discuss future land use in the area.
The BBJEDA will operate similarly to a downtown development authority, but with more flexibility.
Committees were appointed to review and recommend minor amendments to the Barrow County future land-use map, to review and recommend legal counsel for the BBJEDA and to develop a template for industry tax incentives for businesses looking to relocate to Braselton in Barrow County.
The BBJEDA will be involved in updating an early five-year comprehensive plan and plans to amend the future land-use map with an emphasis on the Highway 316 corridor at the West Winder Bypass to make it ideal for industry and new business.
Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairman Pat Graham will serve as chairman of the BBJEDA.
Joining Graham as county officers are county manager Kevin Little; Auburn city administrator Alex Mitchem as vice chairman; and county clerk Danielle Austin as secretary/treasurer.
The remaining group meeting dates for 2021 are June 24, Aug. 26 and Oct. 28. Meetings will be the fourth Thursday of January, April, July and October in 2022.
