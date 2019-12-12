Winder Healthcare Christmas store accepting donations
Winder Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 263 East May St., is now accepting donations for its annual Christmas Store.
Ideal donations for the event mainly include children's toys, according to leaders. However, the store will also accept men's and women’s clothes, slippers, cologne/perfume, body wash, hats, pajamas and jewelry.
The store will be accepting donations until the morning of Dec. 20.
Call 770-867-2108 and ask for Caige in Activities for more information.
Local blood drives coming up
The following American Red Cross blood drives are coming up in Barrow County:
•1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
•1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St.
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders state.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will host its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Dec. 19, at Holly Hill Mall (across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder).
The event will be sponsored by Bethlehem Church and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements.
Proof of Barrow County residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday of November and December.
