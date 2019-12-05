Winder Healthcare Christmas store accepting donations
Winder Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 263 East May St., is now accepting donations for its annual Christmas Store.
Ideal donations for the event mainly include children's toys, according to leaders. However, the store will also accept men's and women’s clothes, slippers, cologne/perfume, body wash, hats, pajamas and jewelry.
The store will be accepting donations until the morning of Dec. 20.
Call 770-867-2108 and ask for Caige in Activities for more information.
WBCT to perform play
Winder-Barrow Community Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson at the Winder Cultural Arts Center, 113 East Athens St.
The show will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket found on the home page.
You can also purchase tickets by phone at 770-867-3106 (phone prompt one) or in person at the City of Winder Customer Care Center on the corner of Jackson and Athens streets.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 12 and younger and $10 for ages 13 and older. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance to guarantee a seat, leaders said. If the show is not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show.
Part of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Barrow County Holiday Connection Christmas Store. The money will be used to purchase gifts to make sure that children in need have a “wonderful Christmas,” leaders said.
For more information about Winder-Barrow Community Theatre and other upcoming shows, go to the website.
Christmas events coming up
The following local Christmas-themed events are coming up in Barrow County:
•The City of Auburn will host a "Polar Express" event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1369 4th Ave. Visit with the train conductor and Santa, and have lunch with characters from the movie "The Polar Express" and other children's movies. The event includes a free hot dog for the first 200 guests with a donation of school supplies or non-perishable food items. The event is co-sponsored by Whistlestop Shops, Enchanted Events, Southern Belles and Beaus, and the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center. For more information, call 770-963-4002, ext. 204.
•The City of Winder will host its 71st annual Christmas Parade downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with the theme "Candyland Christmas." The parade's grand marshal is to be announced. The parade will begin at Ingle's on North Broad Street and end at Jug Tavern Park. The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.
Genealogical society meeting
The East Georgia Geneaological Society will hold its next meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the William Harris Homestead, 3636 Hwy. 11, Monroe.
Lunch will be at noon, following by the program at 1 p.m. and a Secret Santa gift exchange to follow.
"Please bring your favorite dish, white elephant gift and a friend," leaders state.
The program will be "Cemeteries and our Heritage," presented by Julie Coco, associate director of history for the New South Associates.
The business is a community of professionals that study culture and "provides perspectives on the past."
For more information, go to www.newsouthassoc.com.
Local blood drives coming up
The following American Red Cross blood drives are coming up in Barrow County:
•2:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Ave.
•1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
•1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St.
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders state.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will host its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Dec. 19, at Holly Hill Mall (across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder).
The event will be sponsored by Bethlehem Church and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements.
Proof of Barrow County residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday of November and December.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host two upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
