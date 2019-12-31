Support group for dementia caregivers
A new support group for dementia caregivers is coming to Barrow County.
Co-facilitated by Cloud Conrad and Jessica Bankston, the group will meet from 1-2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, beginning Jan. 8. All caregivers are welcome to attend.
The meetings will be held at the Winder Adult Day Center, located at 63 Lee St.
For more information and/or to RSVP, contact Bankston at 678-425-0718 or jbankston@accaging.org.
Local blood drives coming up
The following American Red Cross blood drives are coming up in Barrow County:
•1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St.
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
•3-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Winder Wesleyan Church, 64 East Midland Ave.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders state.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Bring One for the Chipper event set
Keep Barrow Beautiful will host a "Bring One for the Chipper" event Saturday, Jan. 4.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barrow County Leisure Services Complex, 80 Lee St., Winder, between fields 8-11.
People are encouraged to bring their Christmas trees to be recycled. AKA Tree Care is sponsoring the event.
For more information, contact Danielle Austin at daustin@barrowga.org or 770-307-3005.
Women's share group
CAM Pregnancy Care Center, 127 West Candler St., Winder, will host a confidential share group for women only at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
"Coffee Break Share Group is a great way for women to get together to share the laughter and hard times of their lives," leaders state. The share group is held monthly.
For more information, call 770-867-3000 or email center@campregnancycare.com.
