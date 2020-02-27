Correction
A story in the Feb. 19 edition about candidate qualifying for the May primary election in Barrow County listed clerk of Superior Court Regina McIntyre as an incumbent.
McIntyre is not seeking re-election.
Presidential primary early voting begins next week
Advance voting in the Georgia presidential preference primaries begins next week in Barrow County.
In-person early voting will be held March 2-20, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All voting will take place at the Barrow County Elections Office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Those wishing to vote by mail can request an application by calling 770-307-3110, emailing evote@barrowga.org or going online at barrowga.org.
The primaries are Tuesday, March 24. The registration deadline was Feb. 24. You can check your registration status by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
To see video of Georgia's new voting system, go to securevotega.com.
General primary qualifying is next week
Qualifying for the May general primary election in Barrow County will be held March 2-6.
Offices up for election and qualifying fees include:
•$2,347.42 for sheriff
•$2,304 for chief magistrate, clerk of Superior Court, Probate Court judge and tax commissioner
•$750 for board of commissioners chair
•$180 for BOC districts 1-3
•$46 for board of education districts 2, 5, 6 and 8 (at-large)
•$35 for coroner.
Those wishing to qualify as a Republican or Democrat will need to qualify through their local parties.
Republican Party qualifying will be held at Premier Broker of Georgia, 20 North Broad St., Winder, at the following times:
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2
•5-8 p.m. March 3
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4
•5-8 p.m. March 5
•8 a.m. to noon March 6.
For more information, call 706-684-0065.
Qualifying for Democrats will be held March 3 and March 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Italy, 60 North Broad St., Winder. For more information, call 770-586-0371.
Qualifying for independent candidates will be held beginning Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. and ending Friday, March 6, at noon at the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The primary election will be May 19 with an if-necessary runoff scheduled for July 21. The general election is Nov. 3.
Blood drives coming up
The American Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation opportunities in Barrow County:
•2-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham.
•noon to 6 p.m. March 6 at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
To donate blood, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will have its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 (rain or shine), at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements.
Proof of county residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
School system to accept pre-K applications in March
The Barrow County School System will take applications for the pre-K lottery for the 2020-21 school year in March. Applications will be taken March 2-31.
Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1 to apply for the 2020-2021 pre-K program. Children who are 5 on or before Sept. 1 and have not attended Georgia’s pre-K program as a 4-year-old may also enroll.
To enroll:
•Complete the pre-K lottery application. It will be available on the school systems website starting March 2. Start the process at home by filling out the application or complete all of the steps at the district office.
•Visit the Professional Development Center, 179 West Athens St. in Winder, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday in March.
•Bring with you: Current proof of residency to verify your elementary school attendance zone. Examples include: electricity or gas utility bill or a rental/lease agreement. Also bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to verify your child’s birthday/age.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Nine separate lottery drawings will be held April 17 to determine the class lists for each elementary school. Students not selected will be placed on a waiting list.
Tree House auction set
The Tree House, Inc. will host its 22nd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Presented by Akins Ford, the event is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children, according to leaders.
Dinner tickets and sponsorships for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org. The deadline for purchasing tickets is March 11.
Mobile bidding on silent auction items begins at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact Ginette Williams, executive director, at ginette@thetreehouseinc.org. or 770-868-1900.
WBHS Class of 1970 to hold reunion
The Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1970 will celebrate a 50th reunion in May.
If you are a member of this class and have not been contacted, email WBHS1970@gmail.com.
