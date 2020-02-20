Historical society to host training session
A volunteer training session will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 22, by the Barrow County Historical Society.
The two-hour session will provide information to those who are interested in being involved with the historical society, the museum, Train Days and other community programs and events.
For more details about involvement, leave your contact information at the Barrow County Museum, located behind the historic courthouse, or by calling 770-307-1183. You will be notified of session scheduling, leaders state.
Blood drives coming up
The American Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation opportunities in Barrow County:
•1-6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
•2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Ave.
•2-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham.
•noon to 6 p.m. March 6 at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
To donate blood, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will have its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 (rain or shine), at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements.
Proof of county residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
