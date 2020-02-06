City hall, WPD parking lot to temporarily close
The entire parking lot at Winder City Hall and the Winder Police Department will be temporarily closed for construction beginning Feb. 9. Without any weather delays, the lot should be reopened by Feb. 21.
The closure is part of ongoing renovations, including a new parking lot and pedestrian plaza.
All city employees, visitors to City Hall/WPD, downtown business owners and customers will need to utilize other downtown parking areas during this time, officials said.
New Statham police chief to meet with residents
New Statham police chief Ira Underwood will meet with city residents at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for a "Coffee and Doughnuts with the Chief" session.
Underwood started in January, coming to the town from the Auburn Police Department.
The meeting will be at the Statham Community Center.
Genealogical society meeting set
The East Georgia Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St.
Buddy Neal will be presenting "Sharing the Family History - Basic Tips."
The public is invited to attend.
GED orientation dates set
Adult Literacy Barrow has the following upcoming GED orientation dates scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
•6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Students need to bring their ID to orientation.
Public information open house on new bypass interchange
A public information open house on a proposal for a new interchange in Barrow County, part of phase 3 of the West Winder Bypass, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder.
The county board of commissioners is hosting the open house to allow the public the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the proposed project just east of Patrick Mill Road at State Route 316 and provide comments on the proposal.
The open house will be informal, and the public is invited to attend any time during those hours. No formal presentation is planned.
Bethlehem sets Arbor Day celebration
The Town of Bethlehem will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, Feb. 15, by planting a tree in the city park. The ceremonial planting will begin at 10:30 a.m. by the Pavilion in the park.
The tree, a Willow Oak, will once again be donated by Carruth Nurseries of Monroe.
Bethlehem was named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Bethlehem achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
Banner exhibit for Macon Museum Pass on display at library
A banner exhibit highlighting the Macon-based Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences and Tubman Museum is now on display at the Winder Public Library through Feb. 16.
The exhibit is on loan from Visit Macon, and is eight colorful banners "celebrating the rich history of cultural, scientific, artistic and athletic achievement on display at the three museums," according to a news release.
Visit Macon is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to showcase Macon’s Museum of Arts and Sciences, Tubman Museum and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
The museums are free to visit by using the Macon Museum Pass, which is a library loan program consisting of a pass that can be checked out just like any other library item. When taken to any of the three Macon museums, it is good for four free general admissions. All 405 public libraries in Georgia have the pass.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762, Facebook and at winder/prlib.org.
Housing authority board meeting set
The Winder Housing Authority's board of commissioners will have its regular meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The meeting will be held at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
Historical society to host training session
A volunteer training session will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 22, by the Barrow County Historical Society.
The two-hour session will provide information to those who are interested in being involved with the historical society, the museum, Train Days and other community programs and events.
For more details about involvement, leave your contact information at the Barrow County Museum, located behind the historic courthouse, or by calling 770-307-1183. You will be notified of session scheduling, leaders state.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will have its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 (rain or shine), at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements.
Proof of county residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
Cub Scouts to dig up time capsule
Barrow County Cub Scout Pack 700 is inviting current and 2010 scouts and their families to the opening of the time capsule that was buried in April of 2010 at Winder First United Methodist Church.
The opening will be Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
