Annual MLK celebration set
The Barrow County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee will host its annual MLK celebration Sunday and Monday, Jan. 19-20.
The MLK Gospel Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 123 East New St., Winder. Church choirs and various singing groups will perform. All MLK community choir members are asked to contact Cathy Simmons at 678-963-8243 for choir rehearsal schedule. Each church choir will be asked to perform two selections.
The annual march through Winder will be held at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 20. The march will begin at Quality Foods on Broad Street and take about 40 minutes to complete, ending at White Oak Spring Baptist Church. All of those needing transportation to the beginning point of the march are asked to meet in the parking lot of the church no later than 10 a.m.
The annual MLK ceremony will be held at 11:50 a.m. in the church sanctuary and is scheduled to last about two hours. The keynote speaker will be Tommie Smith, a 1968 Olympic gold medalist in track and field and a promoter of human rights around the world.
The theme of this year's celebration is, "Your life begins to end, the day you become silent about things that matter."
A Kid’s Dream offering new classes
Winder-based nonprofit A Kid’s Dream is offering new after-school like skill and enrichment classes.
The initiative is open to any socioeconomically disadvantaged students throughout the community and participation in the organization’s mentorship program is not required.
The sessions will cover a range of topics including banking/budgeting, dressing for success, interview skills, testing preparation, essay writing and other workshops. Participants will also have activities focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a running club, meditation, cooking at home, and a student Bible study.
A Kid’s Dream is headquartered at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 MLK Dr., Winder.
For more information, call 470-429-5057 or go to www.akidsdreaminc.com
Blood drives planned
The American Red Cross has the following upcoming blood drives planned in Barrow County:
•1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Rd. SW, Winder.
•11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Winder Housing Authority, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders state.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Diabetes support group to meet
The Diabetes Support Group of Barrow County meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of every month in the third floor conference room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder.
The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 20.
NGMC Barrow upcoming events
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder, has the following upcoming events:
•Jaemor Farms will be at the hospital for farmers' markets in the atrium on Jan. 23 and thereafter every other Thursday (Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5, March 19) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Free community healthy cooking class offered by NGMC's bariatrics program on Jan. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wimberly Roots Community Kitchen, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder. There will be a demonstration by chef Juan Turner. It is open to all, but registration is required at nghs.com/bariatric-cooking.
•Free class for stroke survivors and caregivers is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital conference room, Suite 380. Turner will do a cooking demonstration and presenting a cooking topic. Call 770-307-5354 for further information. The class meets the fourth Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. each month.
Food distribution day
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by Nikki Vanluan and friends and the Rotary Club of Winder. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of county residency is required. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
Annual Literacy Ball set
Adult Literacy Barrow will host the 27th annual Literacy Ball on Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham.
Hors d'oeuvres will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. and live music and a raffle from 8-11 p.m. Justin and the Marquess Band will be performing.
Funds raised will support the following efforts and more:
•GED teachers and textbooks.
•GED test scholarships.
•English as a Second Language classes and scholarships.
•Free transportation for students.
•Little Lakers Daycare Center for the children of students.
•Citizenship classes.
•GED classes at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•adult reading classes.
•children's book giveaway program.
Individual tickets are available for purchase at the Adult Literacy Barrow office in the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder. They can also be purchased online at www.adultliteracybarrow.org. Various sponsorship levels are also available.
For more information, contact Sally Brown, Adult Literacy Barrow executive director, at 770-531-3369, or Lynn Hammond, gala chairperson, at 770-307-8450.
Public information open house on new bypass interchange
A public information open house on a proposal for a new interchange in Barrow County, part of phase 3 of the West Winder Bypass, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder.
The county board of commissioners is hosting the open house to allow the public the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the proposed project just east of Patrick Mill Road at State Route 316 and provide comments on the proposal.
The open house will be informal, and the public is invited to attend any time during those hours. No formal presentation is planned.
Banner exhibit for Macon Museum Pass on display at library
A banner exhibit highlighting the Macon-based Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences and Tubman Museum is now on display at the Winder Public Library through Feb. 16.
The exhibit is on loan from Visit Macon, and is eight colorful banners "celebrating the rich history of cultural, scientific, artistic and athletic achievement on display at the three museums," according to a news release.
Visit Macon is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to showcase Macon’s Museum of Arts and Sciences, Tubman Museum and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
The museums are free to visit by using the Macon Museum Pass, which is a library loan program consisting of a pass that can be checked out just like any other library item. When taken to any of the three Macon museums, it is good for four free general admissions. All 405 public libraries in Georgia have the pass.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762, Facebook and at winder/prlib.org.
CERT starts new training class
The Barrow County CERT FEMA training class will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and run for eight weeks until April 13.
The classes will be held each Monday night at Barrow County Emergency Services Station 6, 222 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder.
The CERT program starts by teaching citizens how to prepare and respond to possible disasters that may affect Barrow County. The CERT classes teach students in areas such as disaster preparedness, search and rescue, medical operations and many other subjects. It teaches students how to first take care of themselves and their families then help their neighbors in case of a disaster.
"After graduating, students can join the CERT team in Barrow County. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies,” said John Sliman, public information officer for the CERT team.
Classes are free and there is no obligation to join the team.
To sign up for the class or for more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or 770-307-2987.
