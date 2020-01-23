Sanctity of Human Life Concert set
Come Alive Ministries of Barrow County, a pregnancy care center, will hold its annual Sanctity of Human Life Concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Statham First Baptist Church, 1914 Broad St.
The concert will include music from local church choirs, praise and worship teams, local groups and solo artists.
There is no cost to attend. A love offering will be taken for the benefit of Come Alive Ministries.
For more information, call 770-867-3000 or email center@campregnancycare.com.
NGMC Barrow upcoming events
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder, has the following upcoming events:
•Jaemor Farms will be at the hospital for farmers' markets in the atrium on Jan. 23 and thereafter every other Thursday (Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5, March 19) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Free community healthy cooking class offered by NGMC's bariatrics program on Jan. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wimberly Roots Community Kitchen, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder. There will be a demonstration by chef Juan Turner. It is open to all, but registration is required at nghs.com/bariatric-cooking.
•Free class for stroke survivors and caregivers is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital conference room, Suite 380. Turner will do a cooking demonstration and present a cooking topic. Call 770-307-5354 for further information. The class meets the fourth Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. each month.
Public information open house on new bypass interchange
A public information open house on a proposal for a new interchange in Barrow County, part of phase 3 of the West Winder Bypass, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St., Winder.
The county board of commissioners is hosting the open house to allow the public the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the proposed project just east of Patrick Mill Road at State Route 316 and provide comments on the proposal.
The open house will be informal, and the public is invited to attend any time during those hours. No formal presentation is planned.
Banner exhibit for Macon Museum Pass on display at library
A banner exhibit highlighting the Macon-based Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences and Tubman Museum is now on display at the Winder Public Library through Feb. 16.
The exhibit is on loan from Visit Macon, and is eight colorful banners "celebrating the rich history of cultural, scientific, artistic and athletic achievement on display at the three museums," according to a news release.
Visit Macon is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service to showcase Macon’s Museum of Arts and Sciences, Tubman Museum and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
The museums are free to visit by using the Macon Museum Pass, which is a library loan program consisting of a pass that can be checked out just like any other library item. When taken to any of the three Macon museums, it is good for four free general admissions. All 405 public libraries in Georgia have the pass.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762, Facebook and at winder/prlib.org.
CERT starts new training class
The Barrow County CERT FEMA training class will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and run for eight weeks until April 13.
The classes will be held each Monday night at Barrow County Emergency Services Station 6, 222 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder.
The CERT program starts by teaching citizens how to prepare and respond to possible disasters that may affect Barrow County. The CERT classes teach students in areas such as disaster preparedness, search and rescue, medical operations and many other subjects. It teaches students how to first take care of themselves and their families then help their neighbors in case of a disaster.
"After graduating, students can join the CERT team in Barrow County. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies,” said John Sliman, public information officer for the CERT team.
Classes are free and there is no obligation to join the team.
To sign up for the class or for more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or 770-307-2987.
