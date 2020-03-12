Democratic candidate meet-and-greet set
The Barrow County Democratic Party will host a free meet-and-greet event with Democratic candidates in the 2020 elections from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
Those scheduled to speak include: Ted Terry, Clarkston mayor, former U.S. Senate candidate and first vice chair of the Georgia Democratic Party; 10th Congressional District candidates Mokah Johnson, Tabitha Johnson Green, Andrew Ferguson and Clyde Elrod; and state Senate District 47 candidate Dawn Johnson.
American Legion to host St. Patrick's party
American Legion Post 163 of Statham will host a St. Patrick's Day party Saturday, March 14, at its headquarters, 1633 Atlanta Hwy, Statham. The public is invited to attend.
A dinner will be held at 6 p.m., followed by a dance at 7 p.m. with Athens band The Rustlers providing entertainment.
The dinner includes a smoked pork loin dinner ($12) or chicken dinner ($10). The cover charge for the dance is $5 per person.
There will also be a "Paddy Wagon" gift basket raffle.
County Republicans to hold monthly meeting
The Barrow County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Winder Woman's Club, 15 West Midland Ave., Winder.
Georgia RNC committeeman Jason Thompson will be speaking, as will Janie Jones, candidate for Barrow County clerk of Superior Court. Free Trump 2020 yard signs will be available.
Presidential primary early voting underway
Advance voting in the Georgia presidential preference primaries is ongoing in Barrow County.
In-person early voting will be held through March 20, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All voting will take place at the Barrow County Elections Office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Those wishing to vote by mail can request an application by calling 770-307-3110, emailing evote@barrowga.org or going online at barrowga.org.
The primaries are Tuesday, March 24. The registration deadline was Feb. 24. You can check your registration status by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
To see video of Georgia's new voting system, go to securevotega.com.
Seed swap set for March 21
The second seed swap at Wimberly’s Roots will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Wimberly’s Roots is a program at the Wimberly Center, a nonprofit, which is in Winder. The center is at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Participants are asked to bring “excess, unused and unwanted seed. Out of date or partially used seeds are welcome.
It is a chance for gardeners and seed savers to share and swap with others.
For more information, see www.wimberlysroots.com.
School system to accept pre-K applications in March
The Barrow County School System is now taking applications for the pre-K lottery for the 2020-21 school year through March 31.
Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1 to apply for the 2020-2021 pre-K program. Children who are 5 on or before Sept. 1 and have not attended Georgia’s pre-K program as a 4-year-old may also enroll.
To enroll:
•Complete the pre-K lottery application. It is available on the school system's website. Start the process at home by filling out the application or complete all of the steps at the district office.
•Visit the Professional Development Center, 179 West Athens St. in Winder, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday in March.
•Bring with you: Current proof of residency to verify your elementary school attendance zone. Examples include: electricity or gas utility bill or a rental/lease agreement. Also bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to verify your child’s birthday/age.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Nine separate lottery drawings will be held April 17 to determine the class lists for each elementary school. Students not selected will be placed on a waiting list.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day Thursday, March 26, at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) at Holly Hilly Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
The event is sponsored by the Winder Noon Lions Club and White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of county residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday of November and December.
WBHS Class of 1970 to hold reunion
The Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1970 will celebrate a 50th reunion in May.
If you are a member of this class and have not been contacted, email WBHS1970@gmail.com.
Rivers Alive event set
The Town of Braselton and Barrow County will host a Rivers Alive clean-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Meet at the Thompson Mill Forest Arboretum, located at 1740 New Liberty Church Rd., at 9 a.m.. There is limited parking, so car pooling is encouraged, organizers said.
After a safety briefing, the group will disperse to the Mulberry River, local streams and roadsides to pick up trash. The group will then meet back at the arboretum. An Easter egg scavenger hunt for younger volunteers will be available.
"This is a great opportunity to participate in a local community service project and enjoy the outdoors while helping to beautify our environment," organizers said. "It's amazing to see how much trash ends up in our waterways. Raising awareness of our impact on the local watershed is a big component of the Rivers Alive program."
For more information, contact Yvette Wise at 706-654-3915, ext. 1012, or YWise@braselton.net. Put "Rivers Alive Event" in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.