Presidential primary early voting underway
Advance voting in the Georgia presidential preference primaries began this week in Barrow County.
In-person early voting will be held through March 20, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All voting will take place at the Barrow County Elections Office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Those wishing to vote by mail can request an application by calling 770-307-3110, emailing evote@barrowga.org or going online at barrowga.org.
The primaries are Tuesday, March 24. The registration deadline was Feb. 24. You can check your registration status by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
To see video of Georgia's new voting system, go to securevotega.com.
School system to accept pre-K applications in March
The Barrow County School System is now taking applications for the pre-K lottery for the 2020-21 school year through March 31.
Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1 to apply for the 2020-2021 pre-K program. Children who are 5 on or before Sept. 1 and have not attended Georgia’s pre-K program as a 4-year-old may also enroll.
To enroll:
•Complete the pre-K lottery application. It is available on the school system's website. Start the process at home by filling out the application or complete all of the steps at the district office.
•Visit the Professional Development Center, 179 West Athens St. in Winder, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday in March.
•Bring with you: Current proof of residency to verify your elementary school attendance zone. Examples include: electricity or gas utility bill or a rental/lease agreement. Also bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to verify your child’s birthday/age.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Nine separate lottery drawings will be held April 17 to determine the class lists for each elementary school. Students not selected will be placed on a waiting list.
Tree House auction set
The Tree House, Inc. will host its 22nd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Presented by Akins Ford, the event is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children, according to leaders.
Dinner tickets and sponsorships for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org. The deadline for purchasing tickets is March 11.
Mobile bidding on silent auction items begins at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact Ginette Williams, executive director, at ginette@thetreehouseinc.org. or 770-868-1900.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day Thursday, March 26, at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) at Holly Hilly Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
The event is sponsored by the Winder Noon Lions Club and White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of county residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday of November and December.
WBHS Class of 1970 to hold reunion
The Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1970 will celebrate a 50th reunion in May.
If you are a member of this class and have not been contacted, email WBHS1970@gmail.com.
