Hice to host telephone townhall
Tenth District Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia will host a telephone town hall for constituents at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
The community call will be the eighth conference of the year. During the forum, Hice will provide a legislative update, take live questions and offer constituents an opportunity to participate in poll questions.
“Telephone Town Halls are a tried-and-true method for me to connect with hundreds of 10th District residents and hear their views,” Hice said in a news release. “I look forward to hearing from folks back home on Thursday evening as we discuss news and policies happening in Washington that affect our community.”
The forum is open to the public. Tenth District residents may RSVP and submit questions for the telephone town hall by calling Hice’s Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-4101. Constituents may also join the conference by dialing 877-229-8493 and using the passcode 117571 or listen online at any point during the event.
Bill Rutledge Road to close for 30 days
Bill Rutledge Road will be closed for 30 days, beginning Monday, Nov. 18, due to the widening and construction of the West Winder Bypass.
Drivers will be detoured onto Patrick Mill Road, to Carl Bethlehem Road, to Bill Rutledge Road and the reverse.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host three upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Food distribution day
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will host its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
The event, sponsored this month by Bank OZK, is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The food distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event
A Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Christian Church, 275 North Fifth Ave., Winder, across from Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivor Day is an annual event where people all over the world gather together to find comfort, gain insight and share stories of healing and hope. First Christian Church is one of a handful of host sites in the U.S.
Each event features an American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP)-produced documentary about suicide loss and will also include small group discussions and support from other survivors.
"Sharing your experiences with fellow survivors can help you heal," organizers state.
Sign up for the event at afsp.org/survivorsday.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
