Five authors to sign books at book store
On Nov. 30, Corner Bookstore in Winder will offer readers extra incentives to join in Shop Local Saturday with a visit from five Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas authors.
Multi-published, multi-genre, award-winning writers Lindsey Brackett, Sandra Merville Hart, Ane Mulligan, Pat Nichols and Denise Weimer will sign their most recent releases and enjoy refreshments with the public from noon to 4 p.m, according to a news release.
Christmas events coming up
The following local Christmas-themed events are coming up in Barrow County:
•The City of Auburn will host "Sounding Off the Christmas Season" from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at city hall, 1369 4th Ave. There will be live singing and dancing performances, an ice rink and a live Nativity scene. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, along with Santa Claus and his reindeer, will be in attendance.
•The City of Auburn will host a "Polar Express" event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1369 4th Ave. Visit with the train conductor and Santa, and have lunch with characters from the movie "The Polar Express" and other children's movies. The event includes a free hot dog for the first 200 guests with a donation of school supplies or non-perishable food items. The event is co-sponsored by Whistlestop Shops, Enchanted Events, Southern Belles and Beaus, and the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center. For more information, call 770-963-4002, ext. 204.
•The City of Winder will host its 71st annual Christmas Parade downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with the theme "Candyland Christmas." Group/float registration can be done and food/vendor applications can be submitted on the city's website. The registration deadline is Saturday, Nov. 30. The parade's grand marshal is to be announced. The parade will begin at Ingle's on North Broad Street and end at Jug Tavern Park. The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host two upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
