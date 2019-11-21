Bill Rutledge Road closed for 30 days
A 30-day closure of Bill Rutledge Road due to the widening and construction of the West Winder Bypass took effect Monday, Nov. 18.
Drivers will be detoured onto Patrick Mill Road, to Carl Bethlehem Road, to Bill Rutledge Road and the reverse.
Senior center Thanksgiving luncheon set
The Barrow County Senior Center’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the senior center, 80 Lee St., Winder.
R.S.V.P. to Deidra Mathis, center coordinator, at dmathis@barrowga.org or 770-307-3025.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host three upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Food distribution day
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will host its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
The event, sponsored this month by Bank OZK, is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The food distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event
A Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Christian Church, 275 North Fifth Ave., Winder, across from Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivor Day is an annual event where people all over the world gather together to find comfort, gain insight and share stories of healing and hope. First Christian Church is one of a handful of host sites in the U.S.
Each event features an American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP)-produced documentary about suicide loss and will also include small group discussions and support from other survivors.
"Sharing your experiences with fellow survivors can help you heal," organizers state.
Sign up for the event at afsp.org/survivorsday.
Five authors to sign books at book store
On Nov. 30, Corner Bookstore in Winder will offer readers extra incentive to join in Shop Local Saturday with a visit from five Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas authors.
Multi-published, multi-genre, award-winning writers Lindsey Brackett, Sandra Merville Hart, Ane Mulligan, Pat Nichols and Denise Weimer will sign their most recent releases and enjoy refreshments with the public from noon to 4 p.m, according to a news release.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
