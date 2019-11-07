Veterans Day events to be held
A couple of Veterans Day events are planned in Winder.
The Winder-based Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Watson Hall, 125 Church St., Winder.
Guest speakers will include C.B. "Doc" Skelton, U.S. Army, World War II, and Roy Angles, U.S. Navy combat veteran, Korean War.
The Winder Fire Department Honor Guard will post the colors, and the Winder-Barrow High School JROTC will post the military service flags.
The national anthem will be performed by Chevas Phillips, and the WBHS Band will perform patriotic music.
Part of the program will include a flag retirement ceremony and a Quilt of Valor ceremony. Anyone who has a U.S. flag that needs to be retired may bring their flags to the ceremony for its proper retirement, leaders said.
Bethlehem Church will also be providing lunch for veterans and their families following the ceremony.
Also, on Monday, Nov. 11, the local AMVETS Post 12 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Winder Community Center.
Winder mayor David Maynard and retired Marine Col. Mitchell Swan are scheduled to speak.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served after the ceremony.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host several upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Food distribution day
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will host its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
The event, sponsored this month by Bank OZK, is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income-eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The food distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event
A Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Christian Church, 275 North Fifth Ave., Winder, across from Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivor Day is an annual event where people all over the world gather together to find comfort, gain insight and share stories of healing and hope. First Christian Church is one of a handful of host sites in the U.S.
Each event features an American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP)-produced documentary about suicide loss and will also include small group discussions and support from other survivors.
"Sharing your experiences with fellow survivors can help you heal," organizers state.
Sign up for the event at afsp.org/survivorsday.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
