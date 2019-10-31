Early voting ends Friday
Early voting in the upcoming Statham and Winder municipal elections runs through Friday, Nov. 1.
All early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The elections are Nov. 5. Election day voting will take place in Winder at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., and in Statham at Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd.
Veterans Day events to be held
A couple of Veterans Day events are planned in Winder.
The Winder-based Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Watson Hall, 125 Church St., Winder.
Guest speakers will include C.B. "Doc" Skelton, U.S. Army, World War II, and Roy Angles, U.S. Navy combat veteran, Korean War.
The Winder Fire Department Honor Guard will post the colors, and the Winder-Barrow High School JROTC will post the military service flags.
The national anthem will be performed by Chevas Phillips, and the WBHS Band will perform patriotic music.
Part of the program will include a flag retirement ceremony and a Quilt of Valor ceremony. Anyone who has a U.S. flag that needs to be retired may bring their flags to the ceremony for its proper retirement, leaders said.
Bethlehem Church will also be providing lunch for veterans and their families following the ceremony.
Also, on Monday, Nov. 11, the local AMVETS Post 12 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Winder Community Center.
Winder mayor David Maynard and retired Marine Col. Mitchell Swan are scheduled to speak.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served after the ceremony.
Share group for women
The Come Alive Ministries pregnancy care center in Winder will host a "safe and confidential" share group for women only on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
"(The) coffee break share group is a great way for women to get together to share the laughter and hard times of their lives," leaders said.
The share group will be held monthly at CAM, 127 West Candler St., Winder.
If you need any further information, contact the center at 770-867-3000 or center@campregnancycare.com.
Jaemor Farms at NGMC Barrow
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow will host several upcoming daylong Jaemor Farms pop-up farmers' markets in the hospital atrium.
The dates are Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•10 a.m., Nov. 6
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
Blood donation drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders said.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
