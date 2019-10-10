Candidate forums set
The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce governmental affairs committee has announced candidate forums for the upcoming municipal elections in Statham and Winder.
Candidates to replace retiring Mayor Robert Bridges in Statham and for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former council member Eddie Jackson (who is running for mayor) will participate in a 6:30 p.m. forum at Statham Elementary School, 1970 Broad St., on Monday, Oct. 14.
The Winder forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St. Three city council seats are being contested. Incumbent councilman Al Brown is facing opposition from Kobi Kilgore, while incumbent Travis Singley is being challenged by Holt Persinger in Ward 4. Also, Robert Lanham and Holly Sheats are running for the at-large seat currently held by Michael Healan. Healan is not seeking another term because he is relocating to South Carolina.
The elections are set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. Advanced voting begins Oct. 14.
WBHS Class of 1962 mini-reunion set
The Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1962 will hold a mini-reunion at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Golden Corral in Winder.
The restaurant is located at 163 East May St.
Fire Prevention Day event set
The Winder Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Day event Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 90 North Broad St.
The event will include inflatables, rides in a small fire truck, a tour of a "fire safety house," and lectures from firefighters.
'Murder Mystery' dinner
The Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County invites guests to enjoy an upcoming "evening of intrigue."
The club will present Murder Mystery 2019: Midnight at the Masquerade on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Guests are invited to enjoy cocktails beginning at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30, and the main event at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
Tickets are $50 per person and $500 per table.
RSVP by calling 770-307-1399 or email derek@winderbarrowbgc.com. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 (rain or shine) at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by Tommy Stewart and Pam Sharpton. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The food distribution day is held the fourth Thursday January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
WBHS homecoming parade set
Winder-Barrow High School's annual homecoming parade will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Holly Hill Mall, turn right onto McNeal Road, turn right onto Candler Street, turn left onto Green Valley Drive, turn right onto Langford Street, turn right onto 5th Avenue, turn right onto Marion Street and into the W. Clair Harris Stadium parking lot.
A community pep rally will follow at the stadium.
Any past homecoming queen or king, past teacher or coach, or cheerleaders/football players that would like to participate in the parade are asked to contact Kelly Macaw at kelly.macaw@barrow.k12.ga.us.
WBCT play coming up
Winder-Barrow Community Theatre will present the final play of its 2019 Main Stage Season, "It Was a Dark and Stormy Night," by Tim Kelly, Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-2.
The Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket on the home page. You can also purchase tickets by phone at the City of Winder Customer Care Center at 770-867-3106 (phone prompt one to speak to a teller) or in person at the Customer Center, located on the corner of Athens and Jackson streets in Winder.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for seniors, students and teachers. Adults in advance are $12.50. Purchases at the door on the day of the show are $13 and $15.
WBCT is donating a part of the proceeds from the show to the Barrow County Food Pantry. You are asked to bring canned goods or any nonperishable food items with you to the show so the pantry can be supplied.
AuburnFest set
The City of Auburn will host the annual AuburnFest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, downtown.
The event will include family activities, including arts and crafts, inflatables, food, live music and various friendly competitions.
For competition rules and applications, or for more information on the festival, go to cityofauburn-ga.org, or contact Josh Campbell at 770-963-4002 or jcampbell@cityofauburn-ga.org.
'Evening of Jazz' fundraiser set
Barrow County nonprofit A Kid's Dream, Inc. will host "An Evening of Jazz" fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder.
The event will feature a dinner and entertainment from saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr.
All proceeds will support the programs of A Kid's Dream, which is aimed at helping economically-disadvantaged teens with resources related to higher-education and career opportunities.
Ticket prices are $75 per couple and $40 for a single ticket.
Full table bookings and sponsorships are also available.
To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to https://akdjazzfundraiser.eventbrite.com.
To book a table or become a sponsor, call 470-429-5057 or email admin@akidsdreaminc.com.
Pet adoption drive
Barrow County Animal Control is holding a pet adoption drive for the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center through Oct. 31.
Drop off any five items from the following list and adopt an animal for $10:
•soup
•macaroni and cheese
•baked beans
•cereal
•fruit cups
•canned meat
•canned ravioli
•other non-perishable food items.
All donations go directly to the veterans resource center to provide for local veterans in need.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m., Oct. 15
•10 a.m., Oct. 23
•6 p.m., Oct. 29
•10 a.m., Nov. 6
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
Blood donation drives
The American Red Cross has the following local blood donation drives coming up:
•Monday, Oct. 21, from 1-7 p.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Rd. SW, Winder.
•Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders said.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
WBHS Band Alumni Night set
The Winder-Barrow High School band will host an Alumni Night event at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Christian Church, across from WBHS on North 5th Avenue, prior to the school's homecoming football game.
All band alumni and their families are invited to attend.
Alumni can learn more information by joining the “WBHS Bulldogg Band Alumni” Facebook page or by emailing WBHSbandalumni@gmail.com.
Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk set
Barrow, Clarke and Oconee counties will be participating in the Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk through the American Heart Association on Friday, Oct. 25, at Oconee Veterans Park, 3500A Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
The walk brings together the community as walk teams and survivors of heart illness seek to raise awareness of and raise funds for combating heart disease and stroke.
This is the first year Barrow County has participated with Clarke and Oconee counties.
Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.ClarkeOconeeHeartWalk.org.
