Congressman Hice to host event in Auburn
Georgia 10th District Congressman Jody Hice will hold a "Coffee with Your Congressman" event from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
Hice will provide a brief legislative update on current events and how they impact the district. He will also answer questions from those in attendance, "as time permits," according to a news release.
For more information on the event, residents may call 770-207-1776.
Fire Prevention Day event set
The Winder Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Day event Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 90 North Broad St.
The event will include inflatables, rides in a small fire truck, a tour of a "fire safety house," and lectures from firefighters.
Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 (rain or shine) at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by Tommy Stewart and Pam Sharpton. It is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The food distribution day is held the fourth Thursday January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
'Evening of Jazz' fundraiser set
Barrow County nonprofit A Kid's Dream, Inc. will host "An Evening of Jazz" fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder.
The event will feature a dinner and entertainment from saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr.
All proceeds will support the programs of A Kid's Dream, which is aimed at helping economically-disadvantaged teens with resources related to higher-education and career opportunities.
Ticket prices are $75 per couple and $40 for a single ticket.
Full table bookings and sponsorships are also available.
To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to https://akdjazzfundraiser.eventbrite.com.
To book a table or become a sponsor, call 470-429-5057 or email admin@akidsdreaminc.com.
Pet adoption drive
Barrow County Animal Control is holding a pet adoption drive for the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center through Oct. 31.
Drop off any five items from the following list and adopt an animal for $10:
•soup
•macaroni and cheese
•baked beans
•cereal
•fruit cups
•canned meat
•canned ravioli
•other non-perishable food items.
All donations go directly to the veterans resource center to provide for local veterans in need.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•10 a.m., Oct. 9
•6 p.m., Oct. 15
•10 a.m., Oct. 23
•6 p.m., Oct. 29
•10 a.m., Nov. 6
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
Blood donation drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood donation drive on Monday, Oct. 21, from 1-7 p.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Rd. SW, Winder.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders said.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
WBHS Band Alumni Night set
The Winder-Barrow High School band will host an Alumni Night event at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Christian Church, across from WBHS on North 5th Avenue, prior to the school's homecoming football game.
All band alumni and their families are invited to attend.
Alumni can learn more information by joining the “WBHS Bulldogg Band Alumni” Facebook page or by emailing WBHSbandalumni@gmail.com.
Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk set
Barrow, Clarke and Oconee counties will be participating in the Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk through the American Heart Association on Friday, Oct. 25, at Oconee Veterans Park, 3500A Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
The walk brings together the community as walk teams and survivors of heart illness seek to raise awareness of and raise funds for combating heart disease and stroke.
This is the first year Barrow County has participated with Clarke and Oconee counties.
Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.ClarkeOconeeHeartWalk.org.
