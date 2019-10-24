Early voting ongoing
Early voting in the upcoming Statham and Winder municipal elections began Monday, Oct. 14, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.
All early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The elections are Nov. 5. Election day voting will take place in Winder at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., and in Statham at Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd.
Halloween events planned in downtown Winder
Halloween events are planned in downtown Winder over the next week.
On Friday, Oct. 25, the Winder Downtown Business Association will host Streets of Treats from 5-7 p.m., and that event will coincide with the City of Winder's Halloween Spooktacular event, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park.
Spooktacular will include trick-or-treating, photo booths, food and craft vendors, music, inflatables, games, prizes and more. Free bags will be handed out to the first 3,000 children in attendance. Admission is free.
East Athens Street will be closed from Park Avenue down to MLK Drive for the duration of Spooktacular. For more information, including a map of street closures and available parking, go to www.WinderSpooktacular.com.
Also, from Oct. 28-30, Barrow County will host a haunted jail house tour at the historic courthouse and old jailhouse downtown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each evening.
Admission is $5 and entrants must sign a waiver.
Proceeds will benefit Keep Barrow Beautiful.
WBHS homecoming parade set
Winder-Barrow High School's annual homecoming parade will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Holly Hill Mall, turn right onto McNeal Road, turn right onto Candler Street, turn left onto Green Valley Drive, turn right onto Langford Street, turn right onto 5th Avenue, turn right onto Marion Street and into the W. Clair Harris Stadium parking lot.
A community pep rally will follow at the stadium.
WBCT play coming up
Winder-Barrow Community Theatre will present the final play of its 2019 Main Stage Season, "It Was a Dark and Stormy Night," by Tim Kelly, Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-2.
The Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket on the home page. You can also purchase tickets by phone at the City of Winder Customer Care Center at 770-867-3106 (phone prompt one to speak to a teller) or in person at the Customer Center, located on the corner of Athens and Jackson streets in Winder.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for seniors, students and teachers. Adults in advance are $12.50. Purchases at the door on the day of the show are $13 and $15.
WBCT is donating a part of the proceeds from the show to the Barrow County Food Pantry. You are asked to bring canned goods or any nonperishable food items with you to the show so the pantry can be supplied.
AuburnFest set
The City of Auburn will host the annual AuburnFest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, downtown.
The event will include family activities, including arts and crafts, inflatables, food, live music and various friendly competitions.
For competition rules and applications, or for more information on the festival, go to cityofauburn-ga.org, or contact Josh Campbell at 770-963-4002 or jcampbell@cityofauburn-ga.org.
'Evening of Jazz' fundraiser set
Barrow County nonprofit A Kid's Dream, Inc. will host "An Evening of Jazz" fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder.
The event will feature a dinner and entertainment from saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr.
All proceeds will support the programs of A Kid's Dream, which is aimed at helping economically-disadvantaged teens with resources related to higher-education and career opportunities.
Ticket prices are $75 per couple and $40 for a single ticket.
Full table bookings and sponsorships are also available.
To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to https://akdjazzfundraiser.eventbrite.com.
To book a table or become a sponsor, call 470-429-5057 or email admin@akidsdreaminc.com.
Pet adoption drive
Barrow County Animal Control is holding a pet adoption drive for the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center through Oct. 31.
Drop off any five items from the following list and adopt an animal for $10:
•soup
•macaroni and cheese
•baked beans
•cereal
•fruit cups
•canned meat
•canned ravioli
•other non-perishable food items.
All donations go directly to the veterans resource center to provide for local veterans in need.
Veterans Day event to be held
The Winder-based Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Watson Hall, 125 Church St., Winder.
Guest speakers will include C.B. "Doc" Skelton, U.S. Army, World War II, and Roy Angles, U.S. Navy combat veteran, Korean War.
The Winder Fire Department Honor Guard will post the colors, and the Winder-Barrow High School JROTC will post the military service flags.
The national anthem will be performed by Chevas Phillips, and the WBHS Band will perform patriotic music.
Part of the program will include a flag retirement ceremony and a Quilt of Valor ceremony. Anyone who has a U.S. flag that needs to be retired may be bring their flags to the ceremony for its proper retirement, leaders said.
Bethlehem Church will also be providing lunch for veterans and their families following the ceremony.
Share group for women
The Come Alive Ministries pregnancy care center in Winder will host a "safe and confidential" share group for women only on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
"(The) coffee break share group is a great way for women to get together to share the laughter and hard times of their lives," leaders said.
The share group will be held monthly at CAM, 127 West Candler St., Winder.
If you need any further information, contact the center at 770-867-3000 or center@campregnancycare.com.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m., Oct. 29
•10 a.m., Nov. 6
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
Blood donation drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders said.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
WBHS Band Alumni Night set
The Winder-Barrow High School band will host an Alumni Night event at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Christian Church, across from WBHS on North 5th Avenue, prior to the school's homecoming football game.
All band alumni and their families are invited to attend.
Alumni can learn more information by joining the “WBHS Bulldogg Band Alumni” Facebook page or by emailing WBHSbandalumni@gmail.com.
Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk set
Barrow, Clarke and Oconee counties will be participating in the Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk through the American Heart Association on Friday, Oct. 25, at Oconee Veterans Park, 3500A Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
The walk brings together the community as walk teams and survivors of heart illness seek to raise awareness of and raise funds for combating heart disease and stroke.
This is the first year Barrow County has participated with Clarke and Oconee counties.
Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.ClarkeOconeeHeartWalk.org.
