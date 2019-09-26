Food distribution day set
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, will hold its monthly food distribution day at 8 a.m. (rain or shine) Thursday, Sept. 26, at Holly Hill Mall, across from Hill's Ace Hardware, 186 West Athens St., Winder.
This month's event is sponsored by the Brad Akins YMCA and is open to all Barrow County residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements. Proof of Barrow County residency is required.
Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution day is held the fourth Thursday of every month January through October and the third Thursday in November and December.
NGMC Barrow health fair set
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow, 316 North Broad St., Winder, will hold its second annual health fair on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More than 25 healthcare vendors will be represented. Free health screenings will be offered, including carotid screening, BMI testing, blood pressure tests, blood sugar testing, CPR education, weight management tips, stroke education, Stop the Bleed techniques and food demos.
There will also be door prizes offered, including one free convertible carseat giveaway.
Train Day event scheduled
The Barrow County Historical Society and Museum will host Train Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Gainesville-Midland No. 208 steam engine and Caboose Museum in downtown Winder.
"Fun activities are planned," organizers said.
Walkway of Honor bricks deadline
The deadline for the next section of Walkway of Honor bricks at the Barrow County Museum is Sept. 28.
"Place a brick in honor of someone special or your organization or honor the memory of a family member or friend," organizers said. "The bricks are great for gifts or funeral remembrances."
Bricks are $50. Forms are available at the museum or the historic courthouse.
Fire Prevention Day event set
The Winder Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Day event Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 90 North Broad St.
The event will include inflatables, rides in a small fire truck, a tour of a "fire safety house," and lectures from firefighters.
Pet adoption drive
Barrow County Animal Control is holding a pet adoption drive for the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center through Oct. 31.
Drop off any five items from the following list and adopt an animal for $10:
•soup
•macaroni and cheese
•baked beans
•cereal
•fruit cups
•canned meat
•canned ravioli
•other non-perishable food items.
All donations go directly to the veterans resource center to provide for local veterans in need.
Fall GED orientation dates
The following GED orientations are scheduled at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder:
•6 p.m., Oct. 1
•10 a.m., Oct. 9
•6 p.m., Oct. 15
•10 a.m., Oct. 23
•6 p.m., Oct. 29
•10 a.m., Nov. 6
•6 p.m.., Nov. 12
•10 a.m., Nov. 20
•6 p.m., Dec. 3
•10 a.m., Dec. 11
•6 p.m., Dec. 17
For more information, call 770-531-3361.
Adventure Bags Jeep and Motorcycle Ride scheduled
Adventure Bags, Inc. will hold its eighth annual Jeep and Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Cycle World of Athens, 4225 Atlanta Hwy., Bogart.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and is $25 per bike and $5 per passenger. Lunch will be provided after the ride for all participants.
Proceeds will benefit Adventure Bags, an Auburn nonprofit that provides bookbags and other school supplies and essential items to children in crisis throughout the state.
The group is still seeking business sponsors for the event. Contact Misty Manus at 678-425-0316 or adventurebagsincdonations@gmail.com for more information.
Blood donation drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood donation drive on Monday, Oct. 21, from 1-7 p.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Rd. SW, Winder.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, leaders said.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
WBHS Band Alumni Night set
The Winder-Barrow High School band will host an Alumni Night event at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Christian Church, across from WBHS on North 5th Avenue, prior to the school's homecoming football game.
All band alumni and their families are invited to attend.
Alumni can learn more information by joining the “WBHS Bulldogg Band Alumni” Facebook page or by emailing WBHSbandalumni@gmail.com.
Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk set
Barrow, Clarke and Oconee counties will be participating in the Barrow Clarke Oconee Heart Walk through the American Heart Association on Friday, Oct. 25, at Oconee Veterans Park, 3500A Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
The walk brings together the community as walk teams and survivors of heart illness seek to raise awareness of and raise funds for combating heart disease and stroke.
This is the first year Barrow County has participated with Clarke and Oconee counties.
Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.ClarkeOconeeHeartWalk.org.
