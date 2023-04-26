BARROW COUNTY
As the eighth fastest growing county in Georgia, with a growth rate of 20%, lots of industry continues to show interest in relocating to Barrow County.
“ It’s a very busy time in Barrow County, "said Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
To prepare for what’s ahead, county leaders use local indicators, such as Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue and business permitting, as tools to plan for future growth. “We want to be prepared if there’s a downturn in the economy,” Graham said.
Over the last year, Graham reported the county’s LOST revenues grew, while business permitting slightly decreased.
Graham cited additional statistics, which show the county has added an average of 463 homes each year over the last four years, which she said is “very moderate over time.”
Meanwhile, the average price of buying a home in Barrow County has doubled in four years. In 2019, the average cost of a home in Barrow County was $162,000. In 2022, the average cost of a home was $358,000.
Graham also noted that the county’s rollback tax rate has been used for the last 12 years.
She also mentioned the federal stimulus during the pandemic and its major impact on the economy in recent years.
In December 2022, Spring Mountain Center (SMC) held a ribbon-cutting for Phase I of its multi-phase project, representing a $45 million investment in the county. SMC’s Phase I includes a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facility.
Phase I will be followed by the construction of two 500,000 square foot (sq. ft.) buildings at Park 53 South during Phase II and III of the project. Upon completion, SMC is expected to bring 205 new jobs to the county.
Also in December 2022, Northeast Georgia Health System held a ribbon-cutting marking the groundbreaking of its 34,000 sq. ft. Medical Plaza in Bethlehem, which will add around 20-25 new jobs to the county.
U.S. Lumber is also relocating in Barrow County and is currently laying the foundation for a nearly 400,000 sq. ft. facility. To provide railroad access, U.S. Lumber is paving a new road connecting to the old Bird Hammond Road. The project has an investment of $31.5 million and will bring 125 new jobs to the county.
Graham said major sites of interest for industrial growth include Park 53 South and Park 53 North, which together span roughly 120 acres. Other sites of interest in the county include:
• Gateway at West Winder Bypass - a built-to-suit site located at the corner of the West Winder Bypass and Carl-Bethlehem Road
• One University Parkway - a roughly 360-acre site in Statham along Wall Road and S.R. 316
• Euphoric 316 - over one million square feet of industrial space along Kilcrease Road and S.R. 316 consisting of four buildings ranging from 122,000 to 520,000 sq. ft.
• Braselton Crossroads - a distribution center recently purchased by Westcore consisting of three buildings that total 460,000 sq. ft.
• Gateway at West Winder Bypass — a built-to-suit site located at the corner of the West Winder Bypass and Carl-Bethlehem Road
• One University Parkway — a roughly 360-acre site in Statham along Wall Road and S.R. 316
• Euphoric 316 — over one million square feet of industrial space along Kilcrease Road and S.R. 316 consisting of four buildings ranging from 122,000 to 520,000 sq. Ft.
• Braselton Crossroads — a distribution center recently purchased by West
Other updates Graham discussed include a five-year comprehensive plan update and a comprehensive transportation plan, which aims to offer strategic directions for future transportation infrastructure developments.
Other updates Graham discussed include the county's five-year comprehensive plan update and a comprehensive transportation plan, which aims to offer strategic directions for future transportation infrastructure developments.
The county has also recently finalized a comprehensive Continuity of Operations Plan, created to ensure county resilience in the face of disasters or unexpected disruptions to daily operations.
Finally, a rebranding initiative with the Chamber of Commerce will include modern logos and website enhancement.
CITY OF WINDER
Winder Mayor David Maynard said the word to describe the state of Winder is “prepared.”
The city has been busy at work on its Stormwater Master Plan, updating infrastructure on Gilmer Street and the Center Street underpass. Other areas that will receive new infrastructure are South Broad Street, May Street and Athens Street.
The city recently received a $100,000 grant, which will be used to design and reconfigure the intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E Midland Ave. to alleviate traffic congestion. Plans for sidewalks around town are also in the works.
Water system upgrades on Winder’s east side are also underway. These upgrades will increase volume and fire flow to serve new development slated for the area.
For the first time in the city’s history, it’s creating its own comprehensive planning and zoning plan, which will depict what Winder will look like in the next 20 years, said Maynard. Revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance are also underway.
While looking onward and planning for the future, the city is also embracing its rich history with the restoration of Rose Hill Cemetery, which is undergoing revitalization to become a welcoming space for the entire community. A Friends of Rose Hill committee made up of local residents has been authorized and the group holds regular meetings to discuss the master planning effort.
The city has also kicked off its Thank Goodness it’s First Friday (TGIFF) event series, which is held each month on the first Friday at Jug Tavern Park. The next event will be a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on May 5 from 6-9 p.m.
In recent months, a city engineer position was created and filled. Gerard Brewer, a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in municipal civil engineering was hired and to lead the city's major capital projects. The city's goal is to create an engineering department and is currently recruiting candidates.
A new contract for sanitation services is in its final stages after the city opted to use Waste Pro as its new service provider. The contract will take effect July 1 once the city’s contract with Waste Management expires. New rates are currently under negotiation.
A “Celebrate Winder” public relations effort has been initiated by the city to educate citizens on city services, processes and budgets. The city has also enhanced and improved its website, social media presence and project signage.
Many changes have recently been made to the city's website, including a "New to Winder" page for page for those who have recently moved to the area and need to connect with city services.
A monthly e-news called "Eye on Winder" started in September 2022. Residents can sign up by visiting Winder's webpage. A bi-monthly billing insert called "The Ripple Effect" began circulation in January 2023.
The city recently received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to prevent flooding and improve water and sewer utilities along Stevens Street and convert the lot into a detention pond and multi-use field.
A $10 million Governor’s Grant was also recently awarded to the city, which it will use for a new reservoir.
The city has recently submitted an application for $2,146,500 to the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program to fund connectivity at City Pond Park. In addition, the city applied to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities Program for community revitalization and technical assistance in the Glenwood community.
CITY OF AUBURN
The City of Auburn is in the midst of multiple major and exciting projects.
Years in the making, a raw water storage pond is currently in its final stages of construction at the city’s quarry site. At 179 feet deep, it will hold 1.1 billion gallons of water when filled.
Since Auburn doesn’t need that much water, it has teamed up with the City of Winder, which is adding two intake sites on the Mulberry River and Little Mulberry River, 13.5 miles of water mains and land/easement acquisitions. Once complete, Winder will increase its daily withdrawal from 5.1 to 8.1 million gallons per day using this raw water supply.
The increased capacity will supply raw water to the area for at least 40 years.
“We’re drought-proofing ourselves,” said Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger.
A water treatment plant is also underway and is currently about one-third completed.
The City of Auburn is excitedly awaiting the completion of its new Municipal Complex, which will serve several purposes. The new building is located on Atlanta Hwy. and will house the Auburn Police Department, city administration, water service, planning and zoning, the city clerk and the finance department. The second floor of the building will be used as council chambers and a courtroom as well as additional office space.
The basement of the Municipal Complex will be used as an evidence room and workout area for the police department, complete with workout equipment funded by private donations.
The complex will be large enough to provide “plenty of room to grow over the years,” said Blechinger.
Blechinger explained that the city began looking for another home for the police department to move off the railroad tracks. The complex was purchased using SPLOST funds.
In addition to serving as the headquarters of multiple city operations, Blechinger said the city is “paying homage to our forefathers and our history,” through the Municipal Complex. Its construction was inspired by the original blueprints of Perry Rainey College, which once stood where Auburn Elementary School is located today. Blechinger said the complex will replicate the historical landmark upon completion.
A grand opening is forthcoming.
While the city hasn’t yet confirmed “what it is that’s coming,” Blechinger said ideas for a restaurant, farmer’s market, family-friendly brewery or a combination of the three are being tossed around.
In light of this upcoming relocation, a downtown redevelopment initiative is in full swing to repurpose the buildings that currently house city hall and the police department, which will remain open and ready to be occupied by new businesses.
“We plan on having everything you can think of,” said Blechinger of the future use of the city’s downtown buildings.
TOWN OF BRASELTON
Braselton councilman Richard Harper discussed some of the major projects happening in town. In March of 2023, town council agreed to improve a section of Mulberry Riverwalk with a crush-and-run surface. The Riverwalk continued to be a popular recreation option around town.
Harper also discussed the major Hwy. 211 project underway by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The estimated $29.6 million project will widen Hwy. 211 from Tuscany Drive to the I-85 northbound ramp terminals. North of Tour de France Drive, the project will provide a four-lane urban section with a 20-foot-wide raised median and 10-foot-wide side path on the east side of Hwy. 211.
The project will also add multi-lane roundabouts on Hwy. 211 at its intersection with the I-85 southbound ramp and at Tour de France Drive/Braselton Parkway Extension.
Additionally, the project will construct the first phase of the Braselton Parkway Extension. This first phase will run about halfway to the Mulberry River. This project will eventually connect Hwy. 211 to the existing Braselton Parkway at Jesse Cronic Road.
Braselton’s library extension is near completion after breaking ground in June 2022. The project added 8,166 square to the facility. When complete, the two-story addition will house a children's wing and study rooms and allow for more circulation materials and programming. A children's garden with a story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier are also planned. The construction project includes $1.73 million in state funds. Meanwhile, the project has netted about a dozen donors. Improvements to two roads adjacent to the library are also in the works as part of the library project. The town will widen Brassie Lane and install 90-degree parking, while also placing a landscaped median with street lighting down the leg of Davis St. west of Hwy. 53 running to Hwy. 124. The project will include planting street trees along the road up to Hwy. 124.
