The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host "An Evening With The Candidates" at the Wimberly Center Banquet Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
Candidates for the runoff election for District 119 Georgia House of Representatives have been invited to appear, answering questions from the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee. There will also be short time slot for questions from the audience.
