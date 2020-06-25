The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) has awarded Vicki L. Keibler of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce with its Circle of Champions Sales awards for both number of new personal sales and for dollar value of new personal sales.
Keibler placed First in the “$500,000 and under Dues” income category for both number of new personal sales and dollar value of new personal sales. To be considered for the awards, sales professionals must submit quarterly sales figures to ACCE, according to a news release.
“Vicki has, from day one, developed a rapport with Barrow County businesses,” Barrow chamber CEO Tommy Jennings said. “That connection has benefitted the Barrow County Chamber with increased numbers of members who look for ways to grow their own business, to benefit the community with their support, and who want to be with a growing membership in a growing community. I’m proud of her accomplishments. She’s just amazing.”
Keibler began her career with the Barrow chamber in 2017 and has been a top performer at the ACCE convention every year since, winning multiple awards.
