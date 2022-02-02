Barrow County continues to be a hotbed of interest for industries seeking new locations.
Lisa Maloof, Barrow County economic director, said her office is receiving multiple inquiries weekly from the state economic office and real estate firms interested in Barrow property.
“We’re continuing to see a tremendous amount of activity,” she told the Barrow-Braselton Joint Development Authority (BBJDA) Thursday (Jan. 27).
Much of the interest is centered around the county’s Park 53 industrial property, where the county owns 272 acres on Hwy. 53 divided into two sections. Roughly 100 acres of the southern portion is already occupied by the Spring Mountain Center project. Construction of the first phase of that facility is nearing the completion, while construction of the second phase will begin soon, according to Maloof. All three phases of the center are expected to be completed within five years.
Meanwhile, Maloof said a developer is set to purchase a 19-acre tract there, leaving 18 acres on the south side, which multiple companies are said to be considering as a location.
In the north section of Park 53, two companies are interested in the 90 acres available there, according to Maloof. One company has listed Barrow County as its finalist in Georgia for a project.
“The state is working with them to keep this project in Georgia,” Maloof said.
The other company, however, could submit a letter of intent to purchase soon, according to Maloof. The Barrow Economic Development Department is seeking additional land to potentially accommodate both projects.
“They’re both very good prospects that would bring very good investment and great jobs for our community,” Maloof said.
Outside of Park 53, Barrow County is in the running to land a large life sciences facility, which would consist of multiple buildings. Concept drawings for the facility have been completed, according to Maloof.
“I think this state really believes that we are right for the life sciences,” Maloof said, “and would like to see some good projects land here. This would be an incredible opportunity for Barrow County if we’re fortunate enough to land that project.”
BBJDA Chairman Kevin Little agreed.
“I think the (Hwy.) 316 corridor in Barrow County is also what everybody is kind of looking at right now, so that is a good opportunity,” he said. “I think the governor still says that Georgia is the No. 1 state to do business. So, it looks like Barrow County is going to be situated in a good location.”
Maloof reiterated the interest in Barrow County for industrial development.
“I was actually told by some of the state leadership not every community is seeing what we’re seeing right now with multiple projects,” Maloof said.
