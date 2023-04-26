WaterFaucet-graphic

Barrow County will begin selling water to the Town of Braselton following the Barrow County Board of Commissioners' approval of a 10-year agreement with the town Tuesday evening.

In the contract, Barrow County agrees to make available a minimum of six million gallons per month, or 200,000 gallons per day (GPD), at a rate of $2.80 per 1,000 gallons, which is contingent upon the completion of necessary water system facility upgrades and modifications currently underway.

