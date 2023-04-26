Barrow County will begin selling water to the Town of Braselton following the Barrow County Board of Commissioners' approval of a 10-year agreement with the town Tuesday evening.
In the contract, Barrow County agrees to make available a minimum of six million gallons per month, or 200,000 gallons per day (GPD), at a rate of $2.80 per 1,000 gallons, which is contingent upon the completion of necessary water system facility upgrades and modifications currently underway.
Until completion of the ongoing upgrades, the parties have agreed that Barrow County will only provide an average of 100,000 GPD, or six million gallons per month. Once Barrow determines that its system can accommodate a 200,000 GPD average, Braselton will be notified and begin paying the higher monthly minimum fee.
Should Braselton need more than the daily firm amount established, Barrow County agrees to excess water purchases based on water availability.
The purchase price of water supplied under the contract is determined by the county. It's subject to modification depending on water availability and the provision of wholesale water to the county’s existing customers with minimum purchase obligations.
The point of delivery is located at the connection point of Braselton’s water system and the Barrow County line.
Residual water pressure on the Barrow County side of the meter cannot drop below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI).
Barrow County will provide sufficient metering equipment needed under the contract near the end of the existing Barrow County line.
The contract is for 10 years, but either party may limit the term to only five years and opt out of the remaining five years by providing a termination notice to the other party no less than 90 days before the five-year anniversary of the agreement. The same rule applies in the eighth year of the agreement.
Should the parties agree to continue the agreement after ten years, they must enter into a new agreement.
