Isaiah Berry, the Barrow County commissioner representing District 4, has died. He was 74.
Berry, a native of Sarasota, Florida, moved to Barrow County in 1974 and spent years as an educator and coach in the Barrow County School System, including with the football and track and field programs at Winder-Barrow High School.
Berry was elected to the county board of commissioners in 2004 and had served on the board since being sworn-in in January 2005. He fended off a Republican primary challenge for his seat in May 2018 and won re-election without opposition to a fifth term that November. His current term was set to expire at the end of 2022.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.