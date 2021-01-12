At least 75 Barrow County residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March, with the state reporting eight additional deaths in the county since Dec. 31.
The county had one death from COVID-19 recorded each day from Jan. 5-8, according to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health daily update released Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12. In addition to the 75 confirmed deaths among Barrow residents, the state also listed one probable death.
The latest death numbers come as the record-level number of daily infections continues in the county and around the state. The DPH confirmed another 100 cases in Barrow on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,838 cases and raising the seven-day average to 81.1 new cases per day, a new high mark. The county had a record-high 143 cases confirmed Friday, Jan. 8. Nearly 28 percent of county residents who have been tested for COVID-19 over the past week have tested positive.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had a cumulative total of 648,694 cases, 10,444 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 (including 145 reported Tuesday) and 1,218 additional probable deaths.
Hospitals in the area have also continued to be slammed with COVID-19 patients.
Northeast Georgia Health System has recorded 60 deaths over the past week, bringing the cumulative death toll to 645 across its facilities as of Tuesday. The system was treating 336 confirmed-positive patients as of Tuesday morning — including 25 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 78 at NGMC Braselton — and another 66 were awaiting test results. More than a third of the tests administered at NGHS facilities over the past week have returned positive.
The system also reported that only one out of the 45 beds currently available at NGMC Barrow was available as of Tuesday morning. NGMC Braselton had six regular beds and no ICU beds available, and the system’s flagship hospital in Gainesville had 20 regular beds and three ICU beds available.
