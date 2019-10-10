The Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) received four awards for its volunteer programs during the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) 4th District annual meeting, held Sept. 19 in Watkinsville. Douglas Garrison is the BCFB president.
The BCFB Women’s Leadership Committee, chaired by Linda Crumley, received the 4th District Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award.
Among its activities during the past year, the committee partnered with Auburn Elementary School to establish a school garden for students, have monthly book readings, conduct experiments and introduce students to an agricultural setting.
The BCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, chaired by John McLocklin, received the 4th District Outstanding Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Award.
The committee organized a trip to Picadilly Farm Nursery and Gardens for FFA students from Barrow, Oglethorpe and Clarke counties in recognition of National Ag Day.
The BCFB Legislative Committee, co-chaired by Terry Hollifield and Boyd McLocklin, received the 4th District Outstanding Legislative Program Award.
The committee hosted a Farm to Table Legislative Dinner at the Hostess House, providing BCFB members to discuss agricultural issues with state Sen. Frank Ginn, state Rep. Terry England and GFB national affairs counsel Tripp Cofield.
BCFB office manager Staci Waters received the 4th District Outstanding County Office Manager Award. Waters has worked for Farm Bureau since 2013. As office manager, she coordinates all of BCFB’s agricultural advocacy activities while overseeing operations of the BCFB office.
The GFB 4th District includes 17 counties in eastern Georgia.
