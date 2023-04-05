The Barrow County Farmers Market is having its 2023 Opening Day Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 15 Porter St. in downtown Winder. The market will return each Saturday at the same location and time through Nov. 18 - rain or shine.

The Barrow County Farmers Market is funded in part by a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant. This grant provides funding needed to fund a market manager, purchase start up supplied, advertise and offer SNAP benefits.

