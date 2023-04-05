The Barrow County Farmers Market is having its 2023 Opening Day Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 15 Porter St. in downtown Winder. The market will return each Saturday at the same location and time through Nov. 18 - rain or shine.
The Barrow County Farmers Market is funded in part by a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant. This grant provides funding needed to fund a market manager, purchase start up supplied, advertise and offer SNAP benefits.
The grant will also allow the implementation of a wide range of additional programs, including piloting a farm-to-institution purchasing program to reduce food waste post market and decrease farmer risk of losing product not purchased at the market. It will also help fund the creation of a local food guide, implement a media campaign promoting local agriculture and the farmer's market, provide needs-based production, food safety and business training and implement nutrition and cooking education through the farmer's market.
The Farmers Market vendors are selected based on the target market to include raw agricultural products like fruits, vegetables, grains, herbs, honey, as well as meat, eggs, dairy products, fresh flowers, potted plants, value-added products made from local agriculture products, prepared foods and local, high quality arts and craft involving locally sourced materials.
The following are Barrow County Farmers Market 2023 Opening Day vendors:
- Finch Creek Farms
- Cattywampus Acres
- Bruce and Sabby
- Kneading to Bake
- Ember Moon and Co.
- Saturday Morning Coffee Company
- Night Sky Coffee Roasters
- Youngblood Crafted
- Fyg and Company, LLC
- Faithway Cattle
- Seven Springs Homestead
- B Family Farm
- T's Plant Shop
- Dirt Road Farm
- Lemon and Junes
- Native Creative Farmstand
- Bold Springs Apiary
- NOSH
- Sugar High Sweets
The Barrow County Farmers Market is sponsored by Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, the Barrow County Farm Bureau, Akins Ford, USDA, Cable East, MedLink, City of Winder, VanKirk Electric, Café at the Lobby, Wimberly Roots, Peace Place, Rotary Club of Winder, Latin Solutions and Services, Bistro Off Broad, Saturday Morning Coffee Company, BankOZK, Strickland and Lindsay, LLP and Showtime Express Plumbing.
The Barrow County Farmers Market is a member of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Grown. To apply to become a vendor or corporate sponsor, visit http://barrowcountyfarmersmarket.com.
