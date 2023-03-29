The Barrow County Farmer's Market Opening Day is Saturday, April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 15 Porter St. in downtown Winder.
The event will feature fresh produce, kids activities, baked goods, craft vendors, music, community and market information and volunteer sign ups.
