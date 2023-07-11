The community has raised over $40,000 for a Barrow County firefighter and his family after they were hospitalized from injuries sustained in a car accident July 7.
On their way home from Hiawassee, firefighter Jeremy Dalton, his son, 11, his cousin, 10, and his father-in-law were hit by a dump truck that lost control.
Dalton was life-flighted to NEGMC Gainesville while his son and cousin were flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. The father-in-law passed away at the scene.
Dalton had no severe injuries and has since been released from the hospital. He and his wife are now with his son in Atlanta as he remains in intensive care with a head injury. His cousin is also recovering in the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.