Barrow County government was hit with a cyber-attack over the weekend that caused a disruption to “certain county operations,” county officials said Monday, July 13.
Officials said the network intrusion was carried out by “sophisticated cyber-criminals” but that they were not aware of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information.
“County technology experts have been working diligently with nationally-recognized cybersecurity experts to restore normal operations as soon as possible,” officials said in a news release. “Barrow County places the utmost importance on its network and system security.”
County manager Mike Renshaw due to the ongoing investigation, the county could not disclose Monday any specific details concerning the focus of the attack.
“When additional information is available, we will be in a position to share more details,” Renshaw said.
Winder city administrator Mandi Cody said the city took some of its systems shared with the county offline as a precaution to preserve their integrity. She said the action could temporarily affect telephone and email availability for some city employees.
County officials said that the cyber-attack was not related to issues stemming from a Friday, July 10 storm that knocked out power in several areas of the county and caused the 911 communication center to lose power. The center’s backup generator allowed the center to remain operational, but emergency calls were temporarily re-routed to Jackson County 911. That issue was resolved within a few hours, and no emergency calls were lost or not answered, officials said.
