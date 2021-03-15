Starting Wednesday, March 17, the Barrow County Health Department will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations on a weekly basis by appointment only at the Victor Lord Park Recreational Center, 175 2nd St., Winder, officials announced this week, adding that the move would “greatly increase” vaccine availability for local residents.
Appointments at the recreation center will be available every Wednesday for the next several weeks, supplementing the vaccination services provided at the health department headquarters, according to a news release.
During the first several weeks of the expanded availability, health department staff will be contacting pre-registered, eligible individuals to schedule appointments at the rec center and health department headquarters. After the initial wait list has been cleared, additional appointments will be made available, officials said. To locate other vaccination sites in the meantime, individuals who have not already pre-registered may go to
The announcement comes on the heels of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement last week that the state was again expanding eligibility for the vaccine. Eligible groups now include:
•Health care workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
•Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
•Adults aged 55-plus and their caregivers
•Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders
•Funeral home workers who come into direct contact with the deceased
•Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)
•Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
•Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications.
•Individuals with disabilities
•Individuals age 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity, pregnancy, Pulmonary Fibrosis, sickle cell disease and Thalassemia. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children ages 16 and older.
To locate other COVID-19 vaccination sites, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
For local COVID-19 information, go to
For more coronavirus information, you can go to dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
According to the latest available data from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday, March 15, 3,717 Barrow Countians had been fully vaccinated, while 6,871 had received their first of two doses, for a total of 10,588 doses administered.
The Barrow County School System and DPH’s Northeast Health District held a vaccination event at Apalachee High School on March 11, where more than 1,000 school system employees received their first of two scheduled doses.
