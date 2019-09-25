The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a missing man.
Andrew Nicholas House, 25, was reported missing Sept. 18 by his father. He is 5-foot-8 and approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen near the gas station at the intersection of highways 211 and 82 around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16. He was wearing a black Atlanta Falcons T-shirt, a black hat, blue jeans and boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
