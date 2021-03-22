The Barrow County Museum will be open from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, to celebrate Doctors' Day.
The museum, located on the historic county jail behind the historic courthouse in downtown Winder, has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic with the exception of special events in connection with the Barrow County Farmers Market and Train Days at the caboose museum.
Doctors' Day, now a national observance to honor physicians, was first marked in Winder in 1933 at the suggestion of Eudora Borwn Almond, wife of Dr. C.B. Almond. A dinner hosted at the home of Dr. and Mrs. W.T. Randolph was the original celebration which included placing red carnations on the graves of deceased area doctors including Dr. Crawford W. Long, who is recognized for use of sulfuric ether during the first "painless surgery" at his Jefferson office.
Masks are required at the museum and social distancing will be practiced, museum leaders said. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The museum is planning at Train Day event for April, leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.