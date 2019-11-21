Barrow County is in the running to be the next home to an undisclosed manufacturing business that would bring in 200 jobs to the community, according to the county’s director of economic development.
Lisa Maloof told the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority and Joint Development Authority during a Monday, Nov. 18 meeting that the county is one of three finalists and the business, which has not been revealed to her, is eyeing the Park 53 business park at highways 316 and 53 as a location.
Maloof said the site selection firm that is scouting locations for the company contacted the county to let officials know Barrow was under consideration. The project has a code name, Maloof said, and the firm provided her with sparse details. She said she learned through a phone conversation that Barrow and two other Georgia counties were the finalists.
The company, which is planning a $9 million investment, according to Maloof, is interested in building on “15 to 30” acres at Park 53 and has scouted both sides of the park. The park has 182 acres on the south side of Highway 316 and 90 acres on the north side.
Maloof was hired as the county’s full-time economic development director last year when county manager Mike Renshaw decided to split the former economic and community development department into two separate departments, and one of her top priorities since taking the position has been attracting a company to the vacant business park.
This past summer, the county board of commissioners approved a millage levy on the property for Fiscal Year 2020 in order to generate money to make a $1.1 million debt payment on the property and for several upgrades to the property, including grading a portion of it, making road improvements and building a monument entrance sign with landscaping.
Maloof said she did not have a timetable for when the company could make its final decision.
