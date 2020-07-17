The Barrow County Planning Commission unanimously opposed on Thursday, July 16, a plan to build a high-density residential subdivision off Highway 316 at the intersection of Highway 53/Hog Mountain Road and Jackson Trail Road in Winder.
The panel recommended denial of a request by developer Michael Carter and property owner Constance Maxey to rezone a little more than 30 acres in a vacant hayfield to the northwest of the intersection that would allow for the building of the proposed 87-lot single-family subdivision. The county’s planning staff objected to the request on the grounds that it was not in keeping with the county’s future land-use map, which designates the property as “Rural Reserve.”
After hearing comments during a public hearing, the planning commission quickly voted, without any discussion among members, to recommend denial. The request now heads to the county board of commissioners for a public hearing and final vote on Aug. 11.
During Thursday’s public hearing, the request drew pushback from a pair of apparent relatives of Maxey. Brandon Miller — speaking on behalf of his mother Cynthia Miller, who owns and lives in the house across Highway 53 from the property — cited concerns with the impact the development would have on traffic at the intersection of Jackson Trail and Hog Mountain roads, which statistically is one of the more dangerous ones in the county. He noted that a planned roundabout to improve the safety of the intersection is still in the planning stages.
“There’s not going to be a quick fix to this intersection,” Miller said. “If you dump this much traffic out there, it will produce a traffic nightmare that is uncontrollable.”
John Stell, the attorney representing the applicants, suggested the traffic concerns were overstated, noting that the developer would have to coordinate the development with GDOT and that there would not be direct access to the subdivision along Highway 53.
Stell also said the property’s proximity to the county’s Park 53 industrial park, which county officials are actively trying to attract business to, makes it ripe for residential development.
The property is adjacent to the “316 Innovation Corridor” with Jackson Trail Road as the dividing line, and it is near other similar uses as the proposed project — including Heartland, a formerly failed retirement community development that is now being developed as a residential subdivision without age restrictions. Stell said the proposed development would serve as an appropriate transition between future commercial development along 316 and the more rural properties further up Highway 53.
Stell proposed conditions that the homes would be a minimum of 2,000 heated square feet and be part of a mandatory homeowners association. He said the subdivision would help boost the median home value in Barrow County, which currently sits below $200,000.
“We need employers, we need industry, we need business in Barrow County,” Stell said. “To have those things, you’ve got to have employees; you’ve got to have customers. And to have that, you’ve got to have houses. Both are essential for a financially-strong county.”
Miller said he agreed about the need for more industry and homes in the county but said “2,000-square-foot homes on 7,200-square-foot lots” would not provide the “aesthetic value” the county would be looking for. He and Bryan Lackey, the current Gainesville city manager, former Gwinnett County planning director and son-in-law of Cynthia Miller, said they would favor a lower-scale residential development that would better preserve the rural character of the property, which they said has been in the family for more than 200 years.
“We fully understand that times do change and things progress; however, this (proposed development) is just a stretch,” Lackey said. “It would have been a stretch in western Gwinnett, much less eastern Barrow. “We’re not hoping to stay in the 1800s with a hayfield. We understand time moves on, but we would like to see something that better honors the legacy of the family.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business and recommendations, which will go before the BOC on Aug. 11, the planning commission:
•forwarded a request by Bruce and John Russell — to rezone 8 acres along Mulberry Road in Winder for eight single-family lots — to the BOC without a recommendation. The eight acres are part of a 124-acre tract and were proposed as a “minor” subdivision. But because a portion of one of the parcels was part of a previous rezoning, county planning manager Rebecca Whiddon and Molly Esswein of the county attorney’s office said, the project would have to be developed under “major” subdivision standards, which would require interior streets under county code. The commission opted not to make a recommendation because of the uniqueness of the situation and to give the county attorney and planning office time to research the issue and work with the applicant before the Aug. 11 BOC meeting. Panel member David Dwyer said the county was “in a pickle” because the proposed development wouldn’t be “in the spirit of a ‘major’ subdivision” but that he was “not sure how we fix that.”
•recommended approval of a request to rezone just under 13 acres at Doc McLocklin and Robertson Bridge roads in Statham for a 28-lot subdivision.
•recommended approval of a request to rezone 8.45 acres on Pleasant Hill Church Road NE in Winder for six single-family lots.
The Aug. 11 BOC meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Barrow County Historic Courthouse in downtown Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.