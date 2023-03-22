The Barrow County Republican Party held its first meeting after the convention, where new officers were elected. The following are its new leaders:
Chair - Clay Kelley
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Barrow County Republican Party held its first meeting after the convention, where new officers were elected. The following are its new leaders:
Chair - Clay Kelley
First Vice Chair - Power Evans
Second Vice Chair - Pam Powell
Secretary - Rebecca Colley
Treasurer - Tara Jones
The gavel was handed over from former chair Debbie Reid to Clay Kelley and the meeting was called to order. The guest speaker was Colonel Alan Sims (ret).
The Barrow County Republican Party looks forward to growing the party, adding new members and becoming more active in the months to come.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.