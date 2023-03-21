One of the primary duties of Walton EMC’s board of directors is to ensure the company’s day-to-day operations are guided and overseen by a qualified, competent chief executive.
After careful consideration, the board recently named Ron Marshall as Walton EMC’s next president and chief executive officer.
Beginning his tenure at Walton EMC in 1989 as system engineer, Marshall was named manager (now known as vice president) of engineering and operations in 1993. He was senior vice president of operations and engineering before becoming chief operating officer in 2020.
The number of accounts and miles of line on the cooperative’s system have approximately doubled during Marshall’s career. Walton EMC has also become one of the most innovative and respected electric cooperatives in the country.
Marshall succeeds Ronnie Lee, who retires after more than 43 years of “outstanding service” to the cooperative’s members and employees.
“Ron’s three decades of service in our industry have prepared him to lead Walton EMC,” said Dawn Taylor, board chair. “He is member-focused, committed to our cooperative principles and knows Walton EMC’s electrical system — all factors that give him a solid foundation for success in his new role.”
Marshall and his wife, Melanie, live in Barrow County and have two daughters and four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.