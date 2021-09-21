On Sept. 13, Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District presented Barrow County resident Dana Cureton with the most recent Hice Headliner Award.
Cureton is the founder and president of Claudine’s Closet, a nonprofit that partners with business organizations to care for residents who are in need, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.
“Dana Cureton is one of those selfless citizens who springs into actions when faced with a need,” Hice said. “Time and again, she has teamed up with civic organizations and local businesses to provide backpacks to students and both free meals and clothing to those in need. Dana has organized regular food box giveaways in communities, including Loganville, Monroe, Atlanta, and Snellville, and has demonstrated her deep sense of gratitude by serving up meals to area health care workers. In winter months, Dana drives a mobile ‘clothes closet’ from which she distributes jackets, home-made mittens, hygiene products, and more. Thank you, Dana, for the way in which you bring people together to serve our larger community!”
Hice selected Cureton for the Hice Headliner Award after receiving a nomination from Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez.
To nominate an individual “making a positive impact in your community,” Hice’s office said, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.
