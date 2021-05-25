The Barrow County School System’s millage rate is likely to remain unchanged next fiscal year, with board of education members citing the strain that population growth and numerous additional residential developments will continue to place on the district’s resources.
The board voted unanimously during its Tuesday, May 25 meeting to tentatively approve keeping the millage rate at 18.5 mills, where it has been since 2007.
“It just doesn’t make much sense to me to roll it back at this point,” board member Lynn Stevens said, noting that keeping the rate the same would mean an increase of a little over $6 a month in school taxes to the average homeowner in the county, which board members described as “negligible.”
“With the amount of new homes and (road/traffic) congestion coming, it’s going to add a ton of kids (to the system),” board chairman Bill Ritter said. “We’ll have to add new teachers and continue to add infrastructure within the school system.”
Because there would be a small tax increase associated with keeping the millage rate the same, the board will hold three public hearings — starting with two on June 10 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and a third at 1 p.m. June 21. The board is scheduled to hold a final vote on the rate at its June 22 meeting.
School district officials had budgeted about $45.7 million in property-tax revenues for Fiscal Year 2022 — a little less than a third of the proposed General Fund budget — but would actually stand to gain an additional $1.9 million by keeping the millage rate at 18.5 thanks to an 8.4% projected growth in the county’s tax digest. Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said those excess revenues would be balanced by moving expenditures either back into the General Fund or under federal coronavirus-relief funds.
The “roll back” rate, where the district would receive the same amount of tax money as the previous year on property that was on the tax digest in 2020, would be 17.637 mills. Houston said the district would get roughly $270,000 less than the property-tax revenues it has budgeted for under that scenario. She said rolling the rate back could mean a loss in state monies a couple years down the road, depending on what action other school districts take with their millage rates.
‘OTHER FUNDS’ BUDGET
Also, the board is scheduled to vote on tentative approval of a $68.55 million “other funds” budget for the district at its Tuesday, June 1 meeting. That budget would be in addition to the nearly $142.9 million proposed General Fund budget that board gave tentative approval of earlier this month.
Public hearings on the complete budget are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9 and 6 p.m. June 16, with a final board vote set for the June 22 meeting.
The proposed “other funds” budget includes $30.8 million in capital-improvement expenses, with $9.5 million slated to go toward prep work for new facilities at the district’s Austin Road property and $8.5 million to be poured into renovations at existing facilities.
The district anticipates receiving $16.3 million in federal funds (not counting school food and nutrition funds, Houston said), including $7.4 million in remaining CARES Act funding and $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding. That money from the latest federal stimulus is part of an overall projected $19.9 million allotment for the district, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
The district plans to make up a $13 million gap between “other funds” expenses and revenues with the use of reserve money.
TIMELINE FOR KRAUSE REPLACEMENT PROCESS ADOPTED
During a called meeting Tuesday, the board adopted a formal replacement process for District 1 board member Debi Krause, who is resigning to run for a seat on the Statham City Council in November.
The board plans to accept letters of interest and candidacy from District 1 residents over the next couple of weeks and will conduct interviews June 16. The full timeline will be advertised in The Barrow News-Journal, which is the legal organ of the county.
Krause’s final board meeting is scheduled to be next week and, as vice chair, she will chair the meeting due to Ritter’s planned absence.
MAX PRICES PROPOSED FOR GRADING WORK FOR FUTURE FACILITIES
The board is expected to approve, next week, guaranteed maximum prices of $7 million for pre-grading work at the district’s Austin Road property for a future elementary school, new middle school and athletic facilities, and $2 million for pre-grading of a smaller section of the campus for the second phase of Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA).
The board previously approved an architectural firm for both projects as well as a separate construction firm for each project, and those companies have performed several “due diligence” tasks, including surveying, soil analysis, preliminary drawings and budgeting work, said Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations. Perno said that, in addition to earthwork, the pre-grading phase will include design of site retaining walls, utility pathways and storm sewer infrastructure.
The pre-grading will be funded through a combination of SPLOST and CARES Act monies.
The work will come as district officials have put forward a tentative timeline for an opening of the new facilities over the next few years.
Perno said the new elementary school is targeted for a fall 2023 opening and would be the top priority due to significant overcrowding at Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools. Phase II of BASA would be opened in the fall of 2024, and the new middle school would be built in time for the start of the 2025-26 academic year, according to the district’s timeline.
State money is not available currently for the elementary and middle school facilities, though that could change by the time the district applies for it, Perno said. He said SPLOST money could be used to help fund construction of the elementary school, but passage of future SPLOST would be needed to fund construction of the second BASA phase and the middle school.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•approved, during the called meeting, the purchase of 180 iPads for $52,920 from sole-source provider Apple for kindergarten Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing in the upcoming and subsequent school years.
•heard a recommendation to purchase network switches from low-bid respondent MXN of Woodstock for $43,635. The switches are required for the new wing being built at Westside Middle School and for audio-enhancement installations that are part of renovations at Auburn and Holsenbeck elementary schools.
•heard a recommendation to purchase 250 Goalbook Toolkit licenses to provide guidance to special-education teachers working with specialized student populations. The cost is $75,863 and would be paid for with federal funds.
•heard a recommendation to approve the purchase of $69,233 worth of office furniture for Auburn and Holsenbeck elementary schools and Apalachee High School in conjunction with summer renovation work planned for those schools. The district is also including a $7,000 contingency in its request.
•heard a recommendation to offer the course “Personal Financial Literacy” as a social studies elective at the district’s high schools starting in the 2021-22 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.