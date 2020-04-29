The Barrow County Board of Education will be at least a month late — and maybe more — adopting a school system budget for Fiscal Year 2021 as the coronavirus has thrown scheduling at the local and state levels into disarray.
Jennifer Houston, the school system's assistant superintendent for business services, told the school board at its Tuesday, April 28 work session that the board will be asked to approve at its June 16 meeting a spending resolution for July in order for the district to continue to operate.
That spending resolution would allow the district to spend up to 1/12 of the approved FY2020 budget. That means the district would have a little more than $11 million to spend for the month.
Another spending resolution for August would likely be needed as well, Houston said, and the tentative date for the board to approve that is set for July 28. The 1/12 rule would continue to apply in August.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said he expects that virtually all of the state's public school systems will have to adopt spending resolutions to start off the new fiscal year.
What district officials ultimately propose in the budget will largely be driven by how much state funding the district is projected to receive through the Quality Basic Education Act (QBE) formula. While those projections were scheduled to be released by the state in March, they've been delayed until at least June, Houston said.
The school board is also required to hold two public hearings on the proposed budget. The hearings were originally set for June 4 and June 11 but have been postponed, and new dates are dependent on how the rest of the scheduling unfolds.
"We have no guidance from the state on what the public hearings will look like yet," Houston said. "It's going to be a long process."
The board and the county board of commissioners will also have to adopt an FY21 millage rate for the district. Public hearings are currently scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 11 and 1 p.m. June 19.
