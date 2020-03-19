The Barrow County Democratic Party hosted a candidate meet-and-greet session Thursday, March 12, at the Winder Community Center. It was the party’s final public event until the coronavirus pandemic subsides, party leaders said.
Andrew Ferguson, a candidate for the 10th Congressional District seat currently held by incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice, and Mokah Jasmine Johnson of Athens, who is running for the state House District 117 seat against incumbent Republican Rep. Houston Gaines, gave presentations.
Clarkston mayor and former U.S. Senate candidate Ted Terry, 10th District candidate Tabitha Johnson Green (the party’s nominee in 2018) and state Senate District 47 candidate Dawn Johnson of Winder were invited but could not attend. Max Rogers, Johnson Green’s campaign manager, spoke on her behalf.
Ferguson, Johnson and Rogers all spoke about access to health care, gun violence prevention, voting rights and state education funding.
“I am very proud of our candidates,” Barrow County Democratic Party chairman Dwight Acey said in a news release. “They gave moving and powerful presentations that got enthusiastic applause from the attendees.”
More than 40 people attended the event, including members of the local community and a contingent of high school students, most of them members of the Barrow County Young Democrats, according to the release.
Other speakers included Winder city councilwoman Kobi Kilgore; Rubi Isla, president of the Barrow County Young Democrats; and Acey.
On Friday, March 13, the state Democratic Party announced it was postponing all party events “for the foreseeable future, including the party’s state celebration which was scheduled for March 21, out of caution in response to the pandemic.
“Our party takes the concerns of public health professionals extremely seriously,” party communications director Maggie Chambers said, “and we are putting the health and safety of Georgians first.”
