Barrow County’s elections staff and volunteers were scheduled to begin, early Friday morning, Nov. 13, recounting the roughly 38,000 votes for president cast in the county, and the process was expected to take three days to complete.
County elections director Monica Franklin said the manual recount would begin at 7 a.m. Friday, with 8-10 people working through the day, and a few re-enforcements were scheduled to arrive at 5 p.m. and continue the work until around 10 p.m. The office was not planning to work over the weekend and expected to finish by Tuesday, ahead of the state deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 18, at midnight, Franklin said.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, that he was ordering a hand recount of all 5 million ballots cast for president in the state due to the razor-thin margin, where Democrat and apparent President-elect Joe Biden held a roughly 14,000-vote lead over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. None of the other races that were on voters’ ballots will be recounted.
Raffensperger’s announcement came amid unsubstantiated allegations from the Trump campaign of voter fraud in Biden’s favor, and GOP U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are Trump allies and are headed for a January runoff election in their respective races, sent a letter calling on Raffensperger to resign.
Raffensperger, a Republican, has resisted those demands, and he and other state officials have maintained there is no evidence of wider voter fraud that would alter the outcome of the presidential race. Biden is set to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia, which has now become a key battleground state on the electoral map, since Bill Clinton in 1992. Trump won more than 70 percent of the vote in deep-red Barrow County.
Raffensperger said during a press conference the hand recount would affirm the public’s faith in the elections results, which he is scheduled to certify by Friday, Nov. 20.
It was not immediately clear what the cost of the massive undertaking would cost or who would bear it. It also was not immediately known whether a machine recount might also be requested by the Trump campaign and ordered by the state ahead of the Nov. 20 certification of the results. The state elections board earlier this year approved a rule that requires recounting ballots by scanning them through computers.
RUNOFF VOTING
Once the recount is complete and the results are certified, Barrow County and the rest of the state will turn its full attention to voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election. Perdue and Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in a pair of races that are set to determine party control of the Senate for the next two years.
A runoff election for the Georgia Public Service Commission race between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman will also be on the ballot after Raffensperger announced the originally-scheduled December runoff for that race would be postponed by a month to coincide with the Senate elections.
All voters who were registered for the Nov. 3 general election are eligible to vote in the January runoffs, whether they voted in the general election or not.
Barrow County is currently accepting absentee ballot requests through 4 p.m. Dec. 31, though Franklin said she would not recommend waiting until the final day because the Post Office will be closed on New Year’s Day.
In-person advance voting will be held Dec. 14-31, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. There will be no Saturday voting, and the elections office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Voting on Jan. 5 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s eight precinct locations. Those are:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
